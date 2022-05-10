Kim Kardashian shocks fans with another hair transformation – see reaction Has Kim taken a leaf out of Khloe's book?

Kim Kardashian may have debuted her blonde, Marilyn Monroe-inspired look at the Met Gala last week, but over the past few days fans have seen her hair transformation in full and their amazed reactions could mean the look is here to stay.

DISCOVER: Kim Kardashian's favourite cult skincare product just dropped in the Amazon sale

Since wearing her platinum blonde hair scooped back tightly so as not to distract from her couture Met Gala gown, Kim has unleashed her hip-length hair transformation in full for photographs shared on Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day and her son Psalm's third Birthday. Dressed in figure-hugging, bodycon black, the bright blonde tresses looked spectacular.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Dramatic Red Hair Transformation

Almost five million fans liked the images of Kim and Psalm enjoying his Hulk themed birthday party. Kim's post read: "Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!" However it was impossible for celebrity pals and fans not to mention Kim's transformation, gushing; "Blonde Kim is a MOMENT and I’m living," other fans exclaimed; "The hair!" with applause and heart emojis. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan and celebrity hair expert Jonathan Van Ness all gave Kim their seal of approval.

Kim unleashed her blonde tresses at Pslam's party

And it remains Kim's white-blonde hair that fans won't tire of any time soon. Ever since long-term friend Paris Hilton gave the transformation her seal of approval on Instagram with her trademark catchphrase, "That's hot," complete with flame emojis, fans have continued commenting, even a week later.

Fans are delighted that the platinum look is here to stay

To celebrate Mother's Day, four generations of the Kardashian-Jenner family posted a beautiful portrait: North, Kim, her grandmother AJ and mother Kris Jenner stood alongside each other.

SEE: How Kim Kardashian's makeup artist perfected Marilyn Monroe's dewy skin for the Met Gala

Kim at home in her new blonde look

Fans still had much to say about Kim's new hairstyle and again she wore a black ensemble, so her tresses really stood out. Although one fan affirmed that, "Kim has always been pretty," fans are loving the new look, labelling the ladies, "Queens."

Kim's sister Khloe was the original blonde in the family

Kim usually updates her hair faster than fans can check their Instagram feeds, so perhaps this blonde look is here to stay. Maybe Kim will be taking a few haircare tips from sister Khloe, who until recently was the only ardent blonde in the family.

SEE MORE: Gwen Stefani mistaken for Khloe Kardashian in head-turning new photo

Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.