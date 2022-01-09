Kelly Ripa makes candid confession about her blonde locks on LIVE! You can be beautiful with any color

Kelly Ripa has become well-known for her iconic blonde locks, but she recently opened up about juggling her blonde with the occasional gray.

In a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, she opened up to her co-host Ryan Seacrest about dyeing her gray hair blonde when they first started working from home.

"During the early days of the pandemic, I had embraced my gray hair privately while publicly I was using brown eyeshadow to paint my roots some shade that wasn't Santa Clause white," she revealed.

While she'd embraced much of her gray hue, even showing it off on social media at the time, she added she'd always touch it up a bit.

"But in real life, I go, 'Oh, I look great with gray hair, you can barely tell,'" although she then did shake her head to reveal she was just joking.

However, after hearing Cher recently open up in an interview with People about not letting her iconic jet-black hair go gray, Kelly was equally inspired to stick to her blonde.

Kelly tracked her roots at the top of the pandemic

"Cher was saying that gray hair is not for her," Kelly said. "She is not caving in, she doesn't care about the trend — you know, people are embracing their gray hair all over the place. Everybody's embracing their gray hair."

She ended by saying: "I need to dye my hair," although she did add that people were free to embrace their natural hair color if they wanted to and certain people could pull them off better.

So far, Kelly has been sporting her signature blonde locks for her appearance on LIVE! while having moved to virtual hosting for the time being.

The LIVE! hosts revealed they're working from home again

They began the move on 3 January of the new year, explaining that due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, especially with the rise of cases in New York, they'd reverted to working from home like they did earlier in 2020 and 2021.

