Kelly Ripa switches up her appearance with a brand new hairstyle - and it's a hit A change is good!

Kelly Ripa never fails to impress with her chic sense of style both on and off-screen and her new look is no exception.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has been sporting longer, blonde locks recently and she switched things up with a new hairstyle her fans loved.

MORE: David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa's son in the best way

Kelly's change was a subtle one as she simply moved her middle parting to the side, but it made a big difference.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's phenomenal workout will blow you away

In a photo on their show's Instagram, Kelly and Ryan were beaming for the camera and she was the epitome of glam wearing a purple blouse and figure-hugging skirt.

Her tresses were worn loose around her shoulders and styled in gentle curls. Her fans commented: "Love the side part," and, "your hair looks lovely," while others called the TV duo, "the best," and said their photo together was perfection.

MORE: Kelly Ripa gets fans talking with selfie with Mark Consuelos describing new living situation

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts to exciting baby news

Kelly and Ryan are currently gearing up for one of their favorite times of the year - Halloween. And if past years are anything to go by viewers are in for a treat.

Kelly looked lovely with her long hair worn in a side parting

Next week, the TV star will be transforming her appearance alongside co-star Ryan Seacrest for the annual Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween extravaganza.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son gets fans talking with appearance in new photo

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks completely different in before-and-after beach photos

The former All My Children actress has been known to go all out with her outfits over the years, having transformed into everybody from Barbie to Morticia Addams.

Kelly's fans noticed the subtle change to her hair

People teased an exclusive first look at Kelly and Ryan's epic transformations for this year's special show, which will feature 40 costume changes.

Kelly and Ryan's costumes will have references to hit TV shows from the past year, including The Queen's Gambit, Emily in Paris and The Masked Singer.

The Halloween countdown will kick off from 25 October and lead up to the main event on 29 October.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.