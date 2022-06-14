Lily James is almost unrecognisable after stunning hair transformation The actress looked unbelievable

Lily James is currently soaking up the summer sun in France and recently dazzled fans with a dramatic new hair transformation. The actress, 33, looked divine as she posed for a photo while exploring Avignon in the southeast of the country.

The actress looked radiant with her new hairstyle, which had been dyed a dark chestnut brown and styled out with a fringe. A reddish tinge radiated from the star's silky tresses as the French sunbeams struck her brunette mane.

Lily complemented her new look with an oversized pair of cat-eye sunglasses and sported a white corset top with ribbed detail and some denim shorts boasting vintage floral detail.

The star reclined against a tall tree boasting sweet pink blossom and showcased her romantic surroundings including towering white stone buildings that looked as if they had been plucked straight out of a fairytale.

Lily rocked the seventies bangs

She took to social media to share her new glamour glow with fans and followers, alongside the caption: "Celebrating love in France."

The star has swapped her blonde locks for a brunette mane

Fans were quick to praise Lily's new hairdo and effortless aesthetic. "Hot girl summer forever," one said, while another commented: "Love this." Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor simply commented with a heart-eyes emoji, summarising how fans were feeling perfectly.

Lily is no stranger to designer outfits and recently wowed fans in an edgy luxury look. Lily pouted for the camera wearing a Versace bucket hat, which features the luxury Italian label's signature monogram logo, illusion 3D black print and a monochrome white and black colour scheme. The star wore her dark tresses down loose under the edgy headpiece and went bare-faced for optimal tanning enhancement.

The star wore a thin gold chain around her neck and flashed a peek of a mauve bikini strap. A gold stud adorned her ear but the primary focus of the picture, aside from her designer accessory, was her full lips that flaunted a luscious watermelon pink hue.

