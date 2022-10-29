Michael Douglas reveals huge change to appearance as fans react The actor is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas has a bold new look and it's raised plenty of questions from his fans.

The Oscar winning actor has ditched his grey tresses for long, ginger locks and he proudly displayed his appearance on Instagram.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals jaw-dropping wedding photos in tribute to rarely-seen father

While he didn't address his makeover in the clip, it didn't go unnoticed. Michael wished his fans a happy weekend with a video from Paris and his hair could be seen blowing in the wind, beneath his hat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' never-before-seen wedding video

Many fans commented on his location and hoped he was enjoying his trip while some asked why he had changed his look.

"Happy Saturday to you, are you growing hair for a movie?" asked one, while another said: "You got lockdown hair ....from the first one..... 2020," and a third reiterated the question of whether his new hair is for a movie role.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off phenomenal dance moves in workout gear

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones turns heads in bikini – and she looks beautiful

Michael and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, recently had two big reasons to celebrate as they both rang in their birthdays.

Michael showed off his new hair

The couple indulged in an enormous rich chocolate cake that had multiple layers and was almost the size of the table it was placed on.

The dessert featured candles in the number 25 to mark their birth date, September 25, with Michael, 78, born in 1944 while Catherine, 53, was born in 1969.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals heartache after loss of 'a real family member'

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones craddles baby son in adorable family photo

Both Catherine and Michael shared photos of their birthday treat on their respective Instagram accounts, with the latter posting a sweet image of the couple blowing out their candles.

Michael and Catherine recently celebrated their joint birthdays too

"Thank you all for the kind birthday messages! We love you all," Michael captioned the photo, to which Catherine sweetly replied: "So much fun sharing my birthday with you."

The Chicago actress penned a loving tribute to her husband of 20 years on their special day, alongside a cozy photo of the two of them together.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.