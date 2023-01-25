Michael Douglas sports a mullet in must-see throwback photo The Hollywood star is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas has rocked many different looks over the years, and ensured all eyes were on him after posting an epic throwback photo this week.

MORE: Pauley Perrette's new look delights fans in rare photo

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his brother, Joel Douglas, and Jack Nicholson, from the seventies, to mark his birthday.

Michael looked almost unrecognizable sporting a mullet, and wrote alongside the photo: "Happy Birthday to my brother & producer Joel Douglas! Joel and I are pictured here with #JackNicholson on the set of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest' in 1975!"

VIDEO: Michael Douglas nearly had a heart attack after Catherine Zeta-Jones' surprise

Loading the player...

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many remarking on the star's look. "What an epic picture, you all look great," one wrote, while another commented: "That's a great photo Michael!" A third added: "You look so young Michael."

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa's son is unrecognizable in photo ahead of long-awaited change

POPULAR: Mark Harmon quit his job after this life-changing moment

Michael comes from an iconic Hollywood family - the son of Kirk Douglas and Diana Dill.

The star is married to actress, Catherine Zeta-Jones, having met her at a film festival in 1998. The couple got engaged the following year and tied the knot in 2000.

Michael Douglas looked completely different with a mullet in an epic throwback photo

They share two children: son Dylan Michael, 22, and daughter Carys Zeta, 19. Michael and Catherine are incredibly close to their children, and often share fun insights into their family life on social media.

MORE: NCIS confirm return of much-loved star - and fans are excited!

MOST READ: Today Show bid farewell to much-loved colleague

The couple became empty nesters in 2021 when their youngest, Carys, went off to college. Proud mom Catherine previously told HELLO! that their children were following in their footsteps.

"They're very musical, so we sing through life - which is a great treat for me because my husband… well, I love him, but he can't sing a note," she explained.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with their children

"You know, he claims he sang on the backing track to When the Going Gets Tough, the Touch Gets Going but I know Billy Ocean wouldn't let him. But my daughter plays piano, my son plays bass guitar and lead guitar and I just bought him a huge drum set, to his father's distaste.

POPULAR: Gwen Stefani delivers exciting news fans have been waiting for

"They love disco, my son's into the Rolling Stones, and it's all very eclectic and wonderful. I love the fact that they love music so much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.