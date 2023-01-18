Steve Harvey looks so different with full gray beard The Family Feud host divided his fans with his new look

Steve Harvey is just as well-known for his jet-black mustache as he is for his quick wit and hit TV shows.

However, the 66-year-old left his Instagram followers fans seriously divided on Tuesday when he posted a flashback video in which he sports a full salt-and-pepper beard.

WATCH: Steve Harvey reveals wife's reaction to his new facial hair

The Family Feud host grew out his beard during an extended European vacation in 2018 and kept the look for several months.

Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2018, Steve revealed the real reason behind his reinvention.

"I was on vacation, and I actually left my Just For Men at home because I had been dying my mustache, you know, black," he told Ellen.

"So I left it at home ... So I didn't dye it. So the rest of it started growing in. Next thing I knew, I went, 'Damn! This either going to be sexy or I'm ugly as hell — one of the two.'"

Steve divided fans with his different facial hair

Steve revealed that while he received many positive comments about his new look, there were a few "haters" who couldn't come to terms with it.

"Yeah, I mean, there's some haters ... haters always. They just don't like nothing," he explained. "One dude said, 'You look old.' I said, 'Wait a minute. I've been living more than half a century ... plus a decade, plus two more damn years. Dog, I am old!' Old is the goal though."

Steve sported his beard for several months before finally shaving it off and reverting to his trademark mustache at the request of his wife, Marjorie.

Steve is well-known for his trademark mustache

Taking to Instagram in February 2019, Steve shared a photo of him and his wife in a car, which he captioned: "Guess who's back."

Many fans were sad to see his beard go, with one responding at the time: "You honestly killed the beard look Steve. It will be missed." Another said: "The beard was sexy and distinguished. Loved the salt and pepper look on him."

Others were pleased to see Steve back with his mustache though, with one writing: "Mustache Harvey heeelllll yeeeeaaaaa." Another added: "Omg YEeeeeeesssssss he's back."

