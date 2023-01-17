Zara Tindall's new hair revealed - wait until you see the back

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Last week, the beautiful Zara Tindall enjoyed the sunshine in Australia with her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, and we loved seeing her fabulous outfits.

The couple enjoyed the Magic Millions in Queensland, and Zara rocked a variety of incredible dresses. It appears that the mother-of-three took her glam squad with her overseas, as her makeup artist and hairdresser Alisia Ristevski was present on the trip. For big events, Zara uses the talented professional to get her glam.

Taking to Instagram, Alisia, who goes by littledollfaceofficial on Instagram, shared some snaps of the trip, and in one, Zara sported an incredible up do that was so seamless. It perfectly complimented her hat (we all know that hat hair is a thing!) and was so neat and sleek at the back; we're in awe!

We love Zara's updo!

Alisia also mentioned that she used a selection of branded makeup on Mike Tindall's wife, from Tarte Cosmetics to Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury is a makeup brand loved by the royal family, particularly the Duchess of Sussex, who champions the Matte Revolution lipstick in 'Very Victoria' and of course, 'Pillow Talk'.

Speaking of Charlotte, back in 2018, the popular makeup mogul, was awarded a MBE from the late Queen Elizabeth II for her services to the beauty and cosmetics industry.

A royal favourite:

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in 'Very Victoria', £26, Cult Beauty

The makeup powerhouse, who was accompanied by her husband and parents, looked incredible as she picked up her award, wearing a fabulous black cocktail dress by Alice Temperley and an embellished hat by Victoria Grant.

Bowing for the monarch, Charlotte looked delighted with her accolade which is a pinnacle moment in her career which has spawned of 26 years. Charlotte said: "Today has been one of the most magical days of my life! I am so thrilled to receive this honour, especially from Her Majesty, the Queen who has been an endless source of inspiration to me!"

