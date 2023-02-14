Maya Jama’s hair saviour at the BRITs is Kim Kardashian-approved

Ever wondered how celebs get their hair so perfectly slicked back? From sleek high ponytails to neat buns, stars like Maya Jama and Kim Kardashian rock the look without a strand out of place, and we know their secret.

Maya made a stunning appearance on the BRIT Awards red carpet on Saturday night, wearing a strapless Schiaparelli dress with glittering gold accents, statement asymmetrical earrings and her hair slicked back into a low bun.

Maya's hair was a work of art

The Love Island host’s hairstylist Harold Casy called it a ‘work of art’ - and he’s not wrong. Taking to Instagram he shared every product he used on the night and we now have COLOR WOW’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray at the top of our shopping lists.

The powerful spray is designed to make even the most unmanageable hair silky, glossy and totally frizz-free, so you can say goodbye to flyaways. It has a lightweight, humidity-proof formula that wraps each strand in a water-resistant barrier, keeping your hair super sleek whatever the weather.

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, £27, Amazon

Safe to use on coloured hair or extensions, the formula is also vegan and cruelty-free. Plus, your glossy hair can last for up to four washes.

The COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is available to shop on Amazon for £27 and has over 40,000 five-star reviews. One writes: "This product has worked wonders for me! I straighten my hair every other day now and it's massively reduced the time it takes. It even holds up overnight! Also the shine this gifts your hair is incredible!"

While another says: "If you have hair that kinks and frizzes, this is your product. Kept my hair straight even after being exposed to the rain and humidity. It's amazing and will be my go to for someone with frizz prone curly hair. Love. Highly recommend."

Even the Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton credits it for Kim’s glass-like hair. In a 2022 TikTok video he demonstrated on a model and said: "This is how I get the hair so shiny, Dream Coat literally changes the texture of the hair...honestly, it's pretty wow."

