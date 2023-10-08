Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable after breathtaking hair transformation

Strictly star Dianne Buswell looked almost unrecognisable at the weekend as she took to the dance floor alongside her celebrity dance partner, Bobby Brazier.

Taking to her Instagram grid on Sunday, the Aussie dancer, 34, posted a string of glamorous snapshots giving centre stage to her luscious locks. Eschewing her trademark flaming red tresses, Dianne looked wildly different thanks to an expertly styled brunette wig which had fans doing a double take.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell debuts mermaid hair transformation

The professional dancer donned the glossy, chocolate-hued wig for her spectacular routine which saw her and her dance partner Bobby Brazier perform a sensational Samba to Young Hearts Run Free from Baz Luhrmann’s hit film Romeo and Juliet.

Alongside the gorgeous pictures, Dianne quipped: "Who's this girl in my camera roll?? brunette buswell !??".

© Instagram The Strictly professional ditched her red locks

She went on to say: "Thank you all for your kind [messages] about our samba last night. Also it was so lush having my welsh beauty back in the building where she belongs @amy_dowden and of course @becky_dowden and the ever so handsome @braddykes [waving hand emoji] and there will be a separate post about @bobbybrazier samba hips don't worry."

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "You are beautiful, but you looked exceptionally stunning as a brunette last night," while a second noted: "Looks gorg! You can pull anything off!"

© Instagram Dianne looked almost unrecognisable

A third commented: "Almost couldn't tell it's you! Well done last night," and a fourth added: "I honestly thought Bobby had a different partner. You look stunning. How lovely to see Amy back where she belongs. She looks amazing."

Dianne's mind-blowing hair refresh comes after she celebrated an incredible milestone with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg.

© Instagram The duo are totally smitten

Back in September, the Strictly pro took to Instagram to pay tribute to her beau and to mark five years since their pairing on the hit BBC show.

She uploaded two photos of the couple, with their heads together and smiling, taken in 2018 and 2023, respectively.

Captioning the post, Dianne simply penned: "2018 vs 2023 [welling up emoji, heart emoji] @joe_sugg." The star's fans rushed to comment on the pictures, with many sharing the same sentiment.

One wrote: "As if it's been 5 years already!! So so cute". Others added: "Remember the first one like it was yesterday!!! How crazy that it's been 5 years," and: "That was FIVE YEARS ago?!"

© Getty The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

Another fan penned: "I'm never gonna forget Strictly 2018, my fav season watching you two grow and make it all the way to the final was so special. I cannot believe it's now half a decade ago. Like where's the time gone…"

Away from the spotlight, the happy couple have been going from strength to strength. Taking things to the next level, the smitten couple recently sold their gorgeous home in Surrey and relocated to Brighton where they now live in a luxurious property complete with its own swimming pool and gym.