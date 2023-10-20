Duchess Sophie is unrecognisable with dark pixie hair and tiny mini skirt

The Duchess of Edinburgh had forged a successful career as a PR boss before she married Prince Edward in 1999, and she certainly looked ready for business in one unearthed photo.

Sophie (nee Rhys-Jones) was making her way to work in Mayfair when she was papped in a wintery office outfit – but did you spot her unrecognisable hair? Gone was her classic long blonde mane she is known for today, replaced with a short pixie cut with a voluminous fringe.

WATCH: Incredible royal hair inspiration: From Princess Kate Middleton's feline flick to Duchess Sophie's perfect blow-dry

She had also undergone a colour transformation, rocking a brunette shade with red undertones that caught the light.

Showing off her bold pre-royal style, Sophie wore a short black mini skirt with ribbed tights and loafers, adding a cherry red roll-neck top underneath her oversized white blazer. A pop of red lipstick and long lashes finished off her glamorous work look.

© Tim Graham The publicist donned brunette hair in 1993

Today, the Duchess prefers longer hemlines such as midi dresses and wide-leg trousers.

The throwback photo was taken in December 1993, the same year the then-publicist started dating the late Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Edward. They had previously met in 1987 when she was working as a press officer at Capital Radio and Edward was dating Sophie’s friend.

© Getty Sophie Rhys-jones was pictured heading to her office in Mayfair

Romance blossomed when Sophie worked on publicity for the royal’s Real Tennis Challenge event, and they began dating while Sophie continued to develop her career. She launched her own PR company in 1996, two years before Edward proposed in December 1998 while the pair were holidaying in the Bahamas.

When the newly engaged couple chatted to reporters at their photocall the following month, the Prince explained why he had waited five years before proposing. "It’s impossible to understand why it has taken me this long, but I don’t think it would have been right before, and I don’t think she would have said yes," he said.

© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library The royals got married in June 1999

Sophie married Edward at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in June 1999. Alongside her Samantha Shaw sparkly wedding dress, Duchess Sophie wore her short blond hair straight with her fringe swept to the side and a diamond tiara on top – which her hairstylist Andrew Collinge said was "heavy" and required "thinking on my feet."

© Townsley/Shutterstock Duchess Sophie sported a blonde bob at her 1999 wedding

Two years later, Sophie stepped back from PR. On the subject of giving up her business, the Duchess told Harper's Bazaar: "I did miss it very badly for a while."

She added that she has tried to use her skills since becoming a royal "without overburdening the organisations I'm involved with – because my opinion is only one opinion."

PHOTOS: 11 dramatic royal hair transformations: Princess Kate, Meghan Markle & more

LOOK: Rare photo of Princess Anne's waist-length hair will make you double take