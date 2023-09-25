Princess Charlene goes back to blonde as she debuts honey highlights in chic off-the-shoulder top

The wife of Prince Albert of Monaco has rocked a colour wheel of hairstyles this year

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 45, has proven herself as somewhat of a style chameleon this year, debuting a series of seriously head turning looks across a calendar of royal events.

The Monégasque royal, wife of Prince Albert of Monaco, has also transformed her hairstyle multiple times in the last few months.

From her icy blonde pixie crop to her honey-hued highlights, her golden brown 'do to her vampy mahogany locks, the mother-of-two has rocked several looks since departing from her signature blonde.

Yet in new photographs published by Monaco Matin from the royal's appearance at the Place d’Armes to attend an event with the Association of Monegasque Seniors on Saturday, the Princess has once again returned to her famous Barbie-like pixie cut.

Looking immaculate in a silky satin skirt and 'Charlise' cashmere asymmetric top from The Row, the Princess' new buttery blonde highlights were the perfect accompaniment to her enviably chic autumn ensemble.

Princess Charlene was armed with Bottega Veneta 'Leather Knot Minaudiere Clutch Bag' and added delicate gold hoops to elevate her outfit.

Royal style fans flocked to Instagram page @royalfashionpolice to pen their thoughts on Princess Charlene's return to blonde, hailing her hairstyle renaissance as a welcome return of her "glow" and "natural smile".

© Prince's Palace of Monaco Just days ago Princess Charlene had a mane of glossy brunette hair

"She's looking very healthy and vibrant, which I love to see," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "Very refined! I notice with pleasure that she is back blonde!"

"She looks great in my opinion! The hair colour is the perfect shade on her, making her look healthy. The outfit fits like a glove, very elegant but understated. Winner in my book!" added a third fan.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco rocked an icy blonde pixie cut for years before joining the dark side

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene's return to royal engagements comes after the Princess mysteriously deactivated her personal Instagram account. The social media platform was used regularly by the royal, who liked to share photographs of her children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as well as highlights from official royal engagements.

© Getty Princess Charlene debuted a dark chocolate-hued hairstyle at Golden Nymph Awards in June 2023

The move didn't stop the proud mother from speaking to local newspaper Monaco Matin, to share joy for her children's return to school this September.

"Jacques and Gabriella were both very excited to see their friends again after such a long vacation. It's also the first time that they won't be in the same class," revealed the Princess.