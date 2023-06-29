Duchess Sophie stuns with hair change at Buckingham Palace reception

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked elegant as ever as she joined King Charles and her husband Prince Edward at a reception hosting the recipients of the King's Awards for Enterprise on Tuesday evening.

Sophie, who has had a busy week of engagements so far, looked beautiful in one of her favourite floral dresses by Beulah London, adding a pretty hair clip to add interest to her look.

Though it is not easy to see the accessory in the photographs, it appears to be a hair comb that pulled Sophie's hair into a chic low ponytail. She added soft and natural makeup and drop earrings to complete her look.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a reception for the winners of the King's Award For Enterprise at Buckingham Palace

The Duchess' dress is the 'Christina Floral Dot Dress' by royal-favourite designer Beulah. Sophie has previously worn it on two previous occasions in 2023 – during her visit to Kurdistan and for the Realm Governor's Reception ahead of the King's coronation.

Tuesday evening's reception marked the first King's Awards for Enterprise – formerly known as the Queen's Awards for Enterprise – since King Charles took the throne.

© Getty Sophie wore a pretty hairclip and a Beulah London dress

Prince Edward and Sophie, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, were in attendance at the event to meet and congratulate the winners in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Sophie also stepped out for a further engagement on Tuesday, visiting the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary in Essex wearing a stunning new dress from Alexander McQueen.

© Getty The royal channeled Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen during another engagement earlier on Tuesday

Her move to wear the British design house – which is of course the signature label of the Princess of Wales – came as a surprise to royal fashion fans, who were in love with her latest look.

The 'Belted Asymmetric Wool and Cotton-Blend Twill Midi Wrap Dress' features a wrap silhouette with a nipped-waist and military-style details, which Sophie teamed with a white T-shirt layered underneath and a pair of tan leather heels.

© Getty Sophie layered her look with a white T-shirt

Plenty of fans reacted to the look on social media, with many commenting on Sophie's use of layering.

"I love the dress and love how she styled it with the shirt underneath, it gives a fresh, modern touch to the look," one wrote, while another commented: "Love the whole shirt and shirt. Super chic." A third agreed, noting: "I don’t recall seeing her wear McQueen before. I love the dress, shoes and bag," and a fourth added: "I really love this look."

© Getty Sophie was elegant in white for day two of Royal Ascot

Like the rest of the royal family, Sophie has been busy attending racing events, too – particularly Royal Ascot, where she joined King Charles and others to watch the action in their finery.

The Duchess particularly wowed in a white Suzannah London midi dress on day two of Ascot, teaming it with her Strathberry Crescent Shoulder Bag and a pair of neutral leather pumps from Prada. Gorgeous.