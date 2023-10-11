7 times Duchess Sophie wore the most amazing leather outfits

Looking effortlessly chic is something we have come to expect from Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. We must admit, rocking leather isn't something we would necessarily expect from the royal lady we look to for feminine floral dress inspo.

And yet, over the years she has been known to pull off some incredible leather looks. As a material that can be dressed up or down with ease throughout the colder months, a leather jacket, skirt, dress or pair of boots will be a wardrobe staple that can be worn time and time again, and will never go out of style.

A leather look is also something that fans of the Duchess can recreate on a more modest budget as faux leather pieces fill the shelves of our favourite high street shops. It's a material that pretty much defines autumn/winter fashion, and it seems Duchess Sophie definitely got the memo. Here are a few of our favourite leather looks from the Duchess herself.

A triple leather ensemble © Shutterstock Duchess Sophie went hell for leather in a triple leather ensemble for her outing in Surrey The wife of Prince Edward, 58, was seen most recently in a leather look that we have our eyes on. She stepped out at an engagement at the Brooklands Innovation Academy at Brooklands Drive wearing a triple leather ensemble that mixed high street and high-end pieces. She paired a cropped black Prada leather jacket with a midi black leather skirt by Nina Ricci with ruching and buttons down one side for a cinched look. To add contrast she opted for a white floral shirt with a collar which she tucked out of the collar-less leather jacket and a pair of Reiss tan leather knee-high boots to complete the look.

A young Duchess Sophie rocks leather to work © Getty Duchess Sophie stunned in this classic 90s look Duchess Sophie was rocking a leather jacket in its prime - the 1990s. The then-Sophie Rhys-Jones was seen arriving for work at her PR company in Mayfair one January morning in 1999 wearing a timeless brown leather jacket. Ever the 90s wardrobe staple, Sophie's leather jacket packed a punch as she wore it completely done up with complementary brown gloves, understated black straight-leg trousers and black boots.

A casual leather look © Getty Sophie, Countess of Wessex visited the Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo The stylish Prada leather jacket is a clear favourite with the Duchess who dressed it down at an engagement with Prince Edward at The Wild Place Project At Bristol Zoo in April. She kept things casual styling the designer piece with navy skinny-fit trousers and a blush chiffon blouse for a stylish daytime look.

It's all in the boots © Getty Sophie wore brown leather boots alongside daughter Lady Louise Duchess Sophie was seen dressing up her Reiss tan leather boots at the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham last year. She paired the boots with a light beige midi wrap coat and matching fedora for an effortlessly chic festive look.

The classic 90s look: Night edition © Alamy Sophie paired the brown leather jacket with gold jewellery for an evening look The Duchess' famous brown leather jacket made an appearance on a second occasion in October 1999 when she attended a reception to launch a new fashion range by excavator manufacturer JCB. She took the jacket from day to night, pairing it with a Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Canvas clutch to tie the brown shades together.

Making it modern Opting for a modern twist, Duchess Sophie appeared on an X (previously known as Twitter) fan page wearing the most sensational leather wide-leg trousers. She wore a navy belted military-style jacket to maintain the edgy look and added feminine touches with a pair of taupe suede heeled ankle boots and a matching taupe clutch.

A winter wonder © Getty Duchess Sophie wore a red top under her stunning leather dress If you are looking to embrace leather with open arms, why not take a leaf out of Duchess Sophie's book and opt for a leather dress? The Duchess visited the Brainwave charity for disabled children in Bridgwater, Somerset last November in a belted leather midi dress from Loewe. The mother-of-two paired the leather showstopper with a burgundy long-sleeve top for added warmth and colour and kept her footwear simple yet effective with a pair of brown suede ankle boots matching her brown semi-sheer tights for a touch of autumnal flair.

Duchess Sophie has proven that a leather jacket is a timeless wardrobe staple for a reason – it's just so versatile. Style it up with heeled boots and a midi-length coat and you have a classic winter evening look. Rock it with a pair of dark trousers or jeans and an open-neck blouse and suddenly you are ready for a day about town. Though the Duchess is known for her iconic sartorial choices when it comes to formalwear, she has earned some serious brownie points for her ability to style leather, whatever the occasion.

