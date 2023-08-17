Zara Tindall could be mistaken for Marylin Monroe with ice-blonde bombshell bob

Did someone say bombshell? Because Zara Tindall could have been mistaken for Marylin Monroe in a stunning slew of photos circs 2005.

The equestrian, who had donned a number of stylish hairdos in her time, stepped out rocking an ice-blonde bobbed tresses for an appearance at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

© Ferdaus Shamim Zara looked so glamorous

Her glamorous coiffure wasn't the only thing quintessentially noughties about her ensemble, as she also rocked a pair of the then-on-trend black capri trousers which were adorned with a black ribbon.

She paired the mahogany piece with a sleek high-neck suede jacket in the same dark hue. The daughter of Princess Anne oozed glamour as she was pictured alighting a car to walk the red carpet.

© Tim Whitby Zara channelled Marylin Monroe

She slipped into a pair of patent black heels and added a black mini handbag to complete the slick ensemble.

This isn't the first time Zara switched up her hair look. In 2009 she channelled her inner Sandy and opted for a chunky fringe - and to say it suited her is an understatement.

© David Davies - PA Images Zara has also sported a glamorous fringe

She was seen publicly sporting the do on New Year's Day showing her looking gorgeous with the flattering hairstyle alongside Mike Tindall.

Another snap saw her sporting her fringe with a fabulously stylish ponytail as she was at the Badminton Horse Trials walking her horse, Ardfield Magic Star, up to the podium.

Zara was in full equestrian mode, wearing a pair of fabulous figure-hugging white jeans which she teamed with a navy blue blazer.

Another of Zara's epic transformations dates back all the way to 1998 when she was just a teen rocked a chic pixie crop. A photo taken at the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials, saw her donning the choppy do as she was pictured tucking into a strawberry ice cream.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Zara's best hair looks…

© Getty

© Getty

© Mike Marsland