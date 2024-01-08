My dehydrated curls need extra love in winter - here’s how I look after them

When I turned 30 a few years ago, I decided to start embracing my natural hair texture. Since then my curls have been bouncier, shinier and more defined in the summer - probably also because of the sunshine boosting my mood. However, navigating nourishing my 3B curls during the cold, dreary winter months is something I am still working on.

Dried out by blasting central heating, plummeting outside temperatures and crisp dry air, my already-delicate coils need an extra layer of TLC in the depths of freezing weather, because these moisture-sapping conditions can leave my curls dehydrated and prone to breakage. So here are the top winter hair care tips for parched curls and coils.

How to look after curly hair in winter

I always find my curls are healthier and more defined in the summer

Hydration and detangling

Detangling using a brush or comb when your hair is dry is a no-go. Please, take it from me. For a painless experience, apply a detangling spray or oil to the hair beforehand and always start from the ends of your hair, working up to the root.

Textured and Afro hair specialist Jennie Roberts, working with hair care brand Function of Beauty tells HELLO! “Gently rake (not rip) your fingers through the strands from ends to roots. Shampoo each twist separately, while gently massaging your roots and then twist back up after rinsing, this way your hair won’t tangle as much during the process.”

Good detangling practices are crucial to prevent your hair from breaking. Your hair needs to be absolutely soaking wet when you apply conditioner, advises Jenny. Emulsify the conditioner in your hands for maximum distribution, and finger detangle carefully to start, following with a large tooth comb.

Mask it

“To achieve your most defined curls all year round, especially in winter, include weekly deep-conditioning treatments and pre-shampoo treatments in your routine. For tighter, more compacted coils, it’s essential to top up the hydration in your hair daily,” says Keisha Jo Lawler, owner of Trepadora hair care and salon.

It's time to tackle the dryness and frizz

I like to look out for treatments and masks that contain hydrating ingredients such as jojoba oil and shea butter. I’m using the Keracare Deep Moisturising Masque at the moment, the smell is as good as my hair feels after using it. For an additional dose of moisture, add in a hydrating curl cream like the SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie.

All about the tools

What’s the saying? You’re only as good as your tools? Well, here are our must-haves for protecting and enhancing your coils. At the top of the list, a detangling wide tooth comb is super helpful, as is a wet brush to use once styling, to get smooth and super-defined curls.

Once you’re done in the shower, a microfibre curl towel is invaluable as it removes excess water, without leaving your hair like a ball of frizz. I was sceptical at first but it has been a real game changer in my wash day routine. It also speeds up the drying time, which us curly girls highly appreciate!

Invest in a silk or satin lined hat, that will keep your curls soft and protected and frizz-free. We love the Only Curls Satin Lined Knitted Beanie that has a smooth satin lining to reduce tangles and look stylish whilst doing it.

At night, bless your curls and coils with a satin or silk pillowcase, to reduce friction and moisture loss, breakage and frizz, so you can wake up with less reviving to do.

Dry time

It’s preferable to air dry your curls but living in the changeable weather conditions of the British Isles, the next best thing is diffuse drying. Ensure your hair dryer has a diffuser attachment, such as the Dyson Supersonic Diffuser. It mimics natural drying, reducing frizz and defines your curls, too. It distributes the heat more evenly over your curls to help reduce frizz. Make sure you use a rich moisturiser to avoid any heat damage drying out your coils.

Between wash days

Refreshing your curls and coils beyond wash day doesn’t need to be time-consuming, the key to definition is consistency, says Keisha-Jo.

To extend the life of your curls around day four, Keisha tells HELLO!: “It’s essential to top up the hydration in your hair daily, to keep the strands and coils supple to prevent breakage. Use a balm or lightweight leave-in conditioner."

Keisha recommends a twist set, where you twist together two strands of hair in each section, rather than finger coiling, before bed: “Then undo in the morning with beautiful definition for another 2-3 days. Another option is mist your curls down with warm water, lightly re-apply styling products in sections and diffuse for another round of perfect curls."

