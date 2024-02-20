Christina Hendricks looks unrecognizable with super short blonde hair in jaw-dropping photo

Christina Hendricks had her followers doing a double-take when she shared an unrecognizable photo of herself without her trademark red hair.

The 48-year-old actress shared a gorgeous throwback photo on Monday in which she appeared to be topless – but it was her super short blonde hair that got her fans talking.

In the image, Christina's bare skin is on display and instead of her long locks cascading down her chest, she is modeling a pixie cut with choppy bangs.

The photo appears to have been taken when Christina was in her twenties and while there are glimpses of her auburn hair, most of the color features blonde and dark brown hues.

Of course, she still looked gorgeous, with her full lips stained red and her blue eyes accentuated with smudged black eyeliner, and flushed cheeks.

Captioning the photo, Christina simply penned: "When I was a pixie," and her fans were quick to react.

"You are the most beautiful woman in the world," one commented. A second said: "You look stunning. Beautiful. Amazing picture of you."

A third added: "Only a true icon can pull off so many looks." Christina is a natural blonde but first experimented with red hair when she was 10 because she "was dying to be Anne of Green Gables".

While she has mainly stuck to her red hue, she has tried out different hair colors, including rocking short black hair to her prom.

© Getty Images Christina has been dying her hair red since she was 10

No doubt the Good Girls actress will stick to her trademark red for her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Steadicam operator George Bianchini.

Christina announced her engagement to her partner last March by sharing their happy news on Instagram.

She penned: "We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever."

© Instagram Christina is engaged to George Bianchini

Recently, she revealed that the duo will most likely marry in New Orleans. "It will be very festive, because we love New Orleans," she told People.

"I've gone there for years throughout my life, and I just think it's one of the greatest American cities," she continued. "I love that it has its own cuisine, architecture, music and spirit. It's just a very vibrant and sexy city."

Christina and George appear to be a match made in heaven, with the actress gushing: "We love the same kind of places, the same food, the same music, the same sense of humor."

© Getty Christina and George will marry in New Orleans

She added of her fiancé: "He just keeps me smiling, and he always tells me that I can do whatever I set my heart to and that he believes in me."

This won't be Christina's first wedding. She was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years before she filed for divorce in December 2019.

The actress cited "irreconcilable differences" and listed the date of their separation as April 19, 2019, according to court documents.

© Getty Images Christina and Geoffrey were married for 10 years

Christina and Geoffrey publicly announced their split in October 2019, sharing a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

It read in part: "Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities.

"Today we take our next step together, but on our separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."

