Most dramatic royal hair transformations! From Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Queen Letizia

From statement cuts to bold colours…

...
Royal women are often revered for their hairstyles - be it regal up-dos or glossy blowdries – so when there's any sign of change, we take note. Anyone else remember the global headlines when the Duchess of Cambridge debuted her new fringe? Now that's what we call influence. Over the years, Kate has experimented with a few different looks, from lighter highlights to shoulder-length trims and even a faux bob, and she's not alone in enjoying changing up her look – fellow Duchess Meghan also had fun with different styles before joining the royal family.

Elsewhere, Princess Charlene of Monaco is known for her penchant for statement, shorter hair cuts, and Queen Letizia of Spain has surprised with some very trendy styles over the years. Scroll down through our gallery to see your favourite royal ladies' boldest hair choices…

Another of Kate's most surprising hair moments came on Remembrance Day 2017, when the Duchess tried out a faux bob for size. The pictures seem to show that her signature curls were tucked underneath to trial the shorter length – though we haven't seen her wearing the style since.

The Duchess of Sussex has now sparked a trend for darker, raven locks, but she has experimented with much lighter colours in the past. During the early days of Suits, former actress Meghan dyed her hair a much warmer, sun-kissed brunette shade.

Princess Diana's decision to have her blonde hair cut into what later became her iconic short style was a snappy one. Hairdresser Sam McKnight has said of the moment, which happened after a Vogue photoshoot: "I made her hair look short in the tiara for the shoot and she decided she liked it. As she was leaving, Diana asked what would I do to her hair if I had free rein…. I suggested cutting it short, and she, to my surprise, agreed, and we did it there and then."

Sarah, Duchess of York tried out a much lighter look in 2004, saying goodbye to her signature strawberry blonde hair (but not for long).

Lady Kitty Spencer also reached for the bleach back in 2009! Now she rocks a more natural, rooted blonde.

Princess Charlene has favoured shorter, more modern hairstyles for many years, but did turn heads in 2015, when she first debuted a pixie cut that was shaved at the back. Her husband Prince Albert sweetly told People: " I knew that she wanted to do that, and I think she looks great with short hair."

Spain's Queen Letizia is never afraid to try something different, and she did just that when she stepped out with her hair styled in a trendy 'bubble' ponytail in June 2017.

She also wowed with a dramatic short bob in April 2015, having previously been wearing it past her shoulders.

Lady Amelia Windsor cut her long blonde hair into a stylish tousled bob in February 2019, thanks to stylist George Northwood – who also works with Duchess Meghan. She has sweetly christened it the 'mel-bob'. Cute!

