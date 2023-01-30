The secret behind Princess Kate's majorly thick hair revealed

The Princess of Wales has the most incredible hair; it's widely loved all around the world. Her brunette tresses are long in length, and always in impeccable condition.

But how does she get it looking so thick? Thinning hair is very common and something lots of people suffer from. We spoke to Viviscal ambassador Hannah Gaboardi, a top trichologist that has an incredible celebrity client list, and she gave us the lowdown on how to get your hair as thick as Kate's.

Hannah explains: "I would always recommend people go on a highly researched and well-known supplement like Viviscal Supplements which have over 25 years of clinical studies and fantastic results. Treating hair from the inside out is in my opinion the best foundation for improving and maintaining thicker hair. All you have to do is take 2 of the supplements a day, daily for a minimum of 3-6 months. It is usually recommended that you take one in the morning and one in the evening. After the 6 months is up, continue taking 1-2 tablets daily as you require."

Kate's hair is always super thick

Diet does indeed play a part, and we know the Princess eats healthily with lots of nutrients in her diet.

"Nutrients are so important for hair regrowth. Most of the time when clients are experiencing hair loss, their body is lacking in certain nutrients such as Zinc, Biotin, Iron And collagen all very important for hair growth. Having a diet which includes foods such as fatty fish, spinach, sweet potato, salmon, oysters, carrots are all hair-friendly foods and helps with getting your hair back on track."

Another factor that contributes to hair growth is technique. Hannah says: "There are a few things that you can introduce into your haircare routine to stimulate hair growth. For hair that grows healthily, you need to ensure not only your hair is looked after, but your scalp too! Scalp massaging increases hair thickness by stretching the cells of hair follicles. This stimulates the follicles to produce thicker hair."

Pregnancy may have played a part in Kate's hair growth

Of course, Kate has three children, and many wonder if pregnancy can affect hair growth.

Hannah has just the answer. "Many women experience changes in hair texture and growth during and after pregnancy. Hormones can make your hair grow faster and fall out less. But these hair changes usually aren't permanent. Many women lose some hair in the postpartum period or after they stop breastfeeding. Adding in hair supplements to your daily routine postpartum is a really effective way of getting that growth back and helping maintain healthy hair."

When it comes to heated appliances Hannah explains: "You should avoid using heat on your hair regularly, but we all know it’s hard to avoid using them completely. Regular use can lead to damage, making hair dry and brittle leading to hair falling out and an increased amount of split ends. It’s important you’re using products that protect hair while using heated tools. Ensure you’re using a good heat protectant and serum/mask for aftercare. I always use the Viviscal Densifying Elixir which is a great product to ensure your hair is nourished. It’s a great product for thicker and fuller-looking hair without giving you that ‘product-filled’ look."

