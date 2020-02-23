﻿
Holly Willoughby's most gorgeous Dancing on Ice hairstyles since 2007

Holly Willoughby never fails to amaze fans with her fabulous style, whether she's laughing with Phillip Schofield on This Morning, getting glammed up for Dancing on Ice or simply relaxing on holiday with her family. Over the last few weeks, we have been reminded of the ITV star's incredible Dancing on Ice looks, particularly her hairstyles. From intricate curly updos to long, loose waves, we reminisce about some of Holly's most breathtaking beauty looks on the ice skating competition, courtesy of hairstylist Ciler Peksah. Keep scrolling to get a healthy dose of hair inspiration that will last you a decade...

Throwing it back to 2008, Holly looked fabulous posing for promotional pictures with co-host Phillip Schofield. She sported longer hair at the time and styled it into glamorous curls to finish off her Grecian look.

Holly Willoughby hair 2020
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Fairytale week during the 2020 show has got to be one of our favourite hairstyles on Holly. Ciler styled it into a messy updo and kept longer curled strands around her face. She looked just like a fairytale princess!

Holly Willoughby straight hair
3/10

Holly tends to wear her hair in waves or curls, so we love it on the rare occasion we see her with straight hair. And didn't it look incredible in the long straight style back in 2010? We love the flicked out ends and headband!

 

Holly with Hollywood waves
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

If her black feathered gown wasn't glam enough, then her chic wavey hair during the 2020 show certainly got us in the mood for an evening event. With her hair in a side parting, she pinned one side back and kept the other loose, blowdried into Hollywood waves.

Holly Willoughby in 2007
5/10

A 26-year-old Holly was clearly very daring with her Dancing on Ice looks! As well as her teal green low-cut number from 2007, she nailed the classic hairstyle at the time, with her hair in a big bouncy blowdry and the front section fastened on top of her head.

Holly Willoughby's hair in 2019
Photo: © Rex
6/10

The ITV star's hair looked shorter in 2018, with less of the icy tones she sports today. Showing off darker roots, a warmer hue and a centre parting, her wavey hair looked lovely alongside her statement red dress.

Holly Willoughby curly hair
7/10

Back in 2010, she rocked much tighter curls, a deeper side parting and, we imagine, a lot of hairspray to keep her locks in place.

 

Holly Willoughby plaited hair
Photo: © Rex
8/10

Proving plaits are always in style, the mother-of-three secured the front of her hair with an intricate plait that lead into a low bun in 2011. It also meant she could show off her long drop earrings, so win-win!

Holly Willoughby relaxed waves
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Sometimes less is more, and Holly proved that with this relaxed hairstyle. With lots of volume and soft waves, her hair was the perfect accompaniment to her sparkly Iris Serban gown.

Holly Willoughby in 2019
Photo: © Rex
10/10

The first show of 2019's series saw Holly wear a sheer black gown and fashion her hair in an elegant updo, with her trademark front sections loose to frame her face.

