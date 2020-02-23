Holly Willoughby never fails to amaze fans with her fabulous style, whether she's laughing with Phillip Schofield on This Morning, getting glammed up for Dancing on Ice or simply relaxing on holiday with her family. Over the last few weeks, we have been reminded of the ITV star's incredible Dancing on Ice looks, particularly her hairstyles. From intricate curly updos to long, loose waves, we reminisce about some of Holly's most breathtaking beauty looks on the ice skating competition, courtesy of hairstylist Ciler Peksah. Keep scrolling to get a healthy dose of hair inspiration that will last you a decade...
Throwing it back to 2008, Holly looked fabulous posing for promotional pictures with co-host Phillip Schofield. She sported longer hair at the time and styled it into glamorous curls to finish off her Grecian look.