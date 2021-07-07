﻿
17 Photos | Beauty

17 of Kim Sears' most awe-inspiring Wimbledon hairstyles of all time

She's aced the art of gorgeous glossy hair

Photo: © Getty Images
Kim Murray is a regular fixture in the crowd at Wimbledon, and she's become as known for her glossy hairstyles as she is for her unwavering support of her husband Andy. The mum-of-four made her debut at the championships in 2006, and has undergone a style evolution of her own in the 15 years she has been in the public eye. Click through the gallery to look back at Kim's best Wimbledon hair moments…

The 33-year-old sported a lighter hair colour for 2019. Her long ombré locks looked perfect for summer, with her hair centre-parted and styled into bouncy blonde waves.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kim’s hair was closer to its natural glossy brunette shade when she attended Wimbledon in 2017. Subtle golden highlights were interspersed throughout her locks, which she styled straight with a slight flick at the ends.

Photo: © Getty Images
We're loving Kim's chic bronde hued hairstyle – take note from the star and opt for a layered hairdo to highlight the varying shades. 

Photo: © Getty Images
If you're rocking an ombré style this look makes for a great way to show off the blonde hues – balayage also works well for this 'do. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kim pulled out all the stops for Andy Murray's final in 2013 – where he eventually won and took home the championship – not only turning heads with her colourful lace gown, but opting for a high glossy shine through her locks. 

Photo: © Getty Images
If you don't have time in the morning to create the sleek blow dry, follow in Kim's footsteps and simply style into loose, tousled waves for instant effortless glamour. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Curl your locks halfway down the lengths to recreate this elegant look. 

Photo: © Alamy
Rocking a rare updo, Kim opted for a simple top knot, leaving the style slightly undone for an easy yet striking style. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Andy Murray's wife tends to favour a middle parting when she leaves her hair down, but leaves the look slightly undone to add a touch of laidback chic.

Photo: © Alamy
Kim often channels the Duchess of Cambridge with a chic blow dry style, adding volume throughout the lengths to get that trademark bouncy finish. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The key to Kim's effortlessly glamorous look is to keep the hair smooth and sleek – use a round hairbrush when drying your locks, and go over with a straightener if you want a poker straight finish.  

Photo: © Getty Images
The British beauty's glossy finish works best on freshly-washed hair – but if you're short on time, a spritz of dry shampoo and shine spray should do the trick!

Photo: © Getty Images
Kim tends to keep her make-up to a bare minimum to enhance her laidback look – if you don't want to go make-up free then stick to matte and neutral shades. 

Judy Murray's daughter-in-law adds an edgy side to her blow-dry by adding volume through the lengths and then straightening the ends. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Take a leaf out of Kim's book and opt for vibrant coloured dresses with simple cuts to complement the chic hairstyle. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kim's trademark hairstyle works on all lengths of hair, but looks particularly great on longer lengths – use a round hairbrush on the ends to create a slight loose curled finish if you want to bring extra volume to the look. 

Photo: © Getty Images
At this year's event, Kim switched up her signature sleek style for a much more curly do. Her big, bouncy waves looked effortless and she finished the look off with a pair of chic sunglasses.

