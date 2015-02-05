Top tips to make the most of a good night's sleep

We're all guilty of aiming to have an early night but being distracted by our phones or binge-watching a TV show only to realise it's 2am and we have to be up early for work.

However, an extra hour of sleep a day really can make all the difference, as your body switches off and calms down as our brains reprocess the day, and can help you get over a particularly stressful day.

HELLO! Online takes a look at the top ways to sleep better this year…

An extra hour of sleep can do wonders for your health

Sleep is not a guilty pleasure

Don’t feel bad about having a lie-in, or going to bed early – sleep is vital to good health and wellbeing. Some sleep scientists believe a good night's sleep can delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease as it allows the brain to sift and store memories.

Leave your laptop in another room

Minimise the number of electronic devices close to your bed – the blue light in these can affect the production of melatonin and keep you awake.

Maintain a balanced diet

Fluctuating blood sugar levels can trigger early waking. Also, don't eat too late in the evening.

Don't exercise before bedtime

Avoid the gym within a couple of hours before bedtime – exercise will give you energy and you are less likely to get a good night's rest.

Don't drink caffeine or alcohol after 4pm

The sugar and caffeine will keep you awake and you'll miss out on those precious extra hours.

Invest in a good bed

We spend a third of our lives in bed, so it's well worth finding a bed that's right for you!

