Adele's weight loss transformation: how the singer slimmed down

Singer Adele looks to have embarked on a lifestyle change after new photos of the star emerged of her enjoying a holiday in the Caribbean. The star was photographed by a fan enjoying a break away to celebrate the New Year with friends Harry Styles and James Corden – now the pictures have gone viral with many fans commenting on her weight loss. In the snaps we see a chilled-out looking Adele looking fabulous in a navy and white spotted dress on the beach. She has slimmed down considerably in the past year, with some publications estimating her weight loss at over three stone.

The Sun reports that Adele's svelte physique is mainly down to dieting. Los Angeles personal trainer Camilla Goodis told the paper how she was introduced to Adele at the home of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field. Camilla revealed she trained Ayda for a long time and also worked with Adele at the couple's house.

Camilla said of Adele: "I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 per cent was dieting.” Camilla no longer trains Adele but suggested her weight loss was down to a healthy diet, eating fewer calories and 'expending more energy'. The trainer added that Adele had likely given up processed food, fizzy drinks and sugar.

There were plenty of compliments for Adele on her Instagram page, with one fan writing: "CONGRATULATIONS on your healthy weight/size!" while another follower told her, "Girl u look great." One fan said: "adele looked hot anyway, now look at her!!!"

Back in 2017, the Someone Like You singer hit back at online trolls who compared her Grammy's look to Princess Fiona from Shrek. Adele told her audience in Perth, Australia: "I wore this dress, right, everyone said I looked like Fiona. I don't [expletive] care. It was Givenchy couture! They can say what they want." According to Metro, she also remarked: "I worked out. Obviously I'm a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight."

Adele has had a difficult time over the past year, separating from Simon Konecki following three years of marriage. The star began dating Simon in 2011, and they welcomed their son Angelo together the following year.

