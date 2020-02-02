Jennifer Lopez's diet & exercise secrets for her Superbowl Sunday show

We're excited for Superbowl Sunday to watch Jennifer Lopez take centre stage during this year’s half-time show for a milestone performance alongside global superstar, Shakira. Announced as a co-headliner in September 2019, The Hustler’s star has since spent countless hours in dance rehearsals ahead of the big event, regularly posting videos of herself in designer gym-wear at the Hardrock Stadium in Miami. World-renowned for her eny-invoking abs and curvaceous physique, we’re delving into J-Lo’s diet and exercise secrets ahead of her Superbowl Sunday performance.

Back in 2016, the A-lister told HELLO! that "drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine." A firm believer in the power of hydration, we expect Jen’s been getting her two litres a day in the run up to Sunday’s show. In an interview with Hollywood Life, the singer revealed that she had stopped drinking caffeine a long time ago, "I haven't had caffeine in years," she said, only allowing herself to drink coffee if she’s certain it’s decaffeinated. Ensuring her body is always nourished, the star thinks just as much about what she shouldn’t have, as what she should.

Advising Jen accordingly, her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson makes sure to keep Jennifer on a strict diet. "I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she's doing," Tracy posted on her website in 2018, "It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh."

Aside from keeping in fabulous shape, the 50-year-old has previously expressed her belief in the mental benefits of exercise. "I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told HELLO!, "dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness." With such a healthy relationship to exercise, it’s no surprise that the Hollywood icon has long been considered a role model in the world of health & fitness.

Post-Super Bowl, Jen will most likely turn her attention to her post-workout skincare routine before heading off to celebrate. "I always, always wash my face after a workout. That helps keep my pores clean and my skin feeling healthy," she said, “then I'll usually put on moisturiser and sunscreen, with maybe a little make-up if I'm going out or moisturiser and eye cream if it's the evening."

