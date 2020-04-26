Mike and Zara Tindall have plenty to keep them busy during the lockdown, including their very own home gym! On Sunday, the former rugby captain gave fans a glimpse inside the sporty space after sharing pictures of himself working out in it on Instagram. The area is decorated in red, white and blue, and looks to have the Union Jack painted on the walls. Inside, there is a running machine as well as a TV device to help with training. Mike seemed to have company in the gym as well, as his daughters Mia and Lena could be heard in the background of one of the videos he posted from his workout.

VIDEO: Mike Tindall shares glimpse inside his garden

Mike Tindall inside his home gym

The royal couple live on Gatcombe Park estate, and while they are notoriously private about their family life, during the lockdown Mike has been sharing glimpses of their home on social media. Last week, the dad-of-two posted another video on Instagram showing him taking part in the 26 ball tap challenge to raise money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which raises money to fight against lung cancer. In the footage, Mia and Lena could be heard running around playing as their dad participated in the sporting challenge.

Zara and Mike's gym has running machines for them to train

In March, meanwhile, Mike shared footage of himself sitting in what appeared to his home office, while participating in a video chat for the latest Joe's house of Rugby podcast. The spacious room featured wooden cabinets and shelving displaying a selection of framed photos, including one of the couple's pet dogs and what appeared to be portraits of their two daughters. Mike and Zara live in a house on the Gatcombe Park estate, which is also home to Princess Anne, and Zara's brother Peter Phillips. The Princess Royal lives in a Grade-II listed building that was originally bought for her by the Queen as a wedding present when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1977 and now shares the residence with her second husband Timothy Laurence.

The couple are renowned for being down-to-earth and are determined for their children to experience normal childhoods, despite being members of the royal family. Just like Princess Anne did with Zara and her older brother Peter Phillips, the doting parents haven't given their children royal titles. Rather than feeling excluded without a royal title, Zara often speaks out about the benefits her parents' decision gave her. The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained. The royal also told The Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

