Superdrug ditches plastic tampon applicators It's the first health and beauty chain in the UK to make the eco-friendly move

High street favourite Superdrug has made its sanitary products environmentally friendly by ditching plastic tampon applicators from its own-brand range – saving over 418kg of plastic waste every year. Instead, they've launched a new range of eco-friendly products which will include cardboard applicators or customers can choose applicator-free versions. Superdrug is the first health and beauty retailer to make the move, following in the footsteps of Aldi and Sainsbury's who both stopped producing plastic applicators.

Superdrug's new Luna range is organic and eco-friendly

Superdrug teamed up with environmental activist Ella Daish, who started the #EndPeriodPlastic movement. "It is fantastic that Superdrug has listened to the campaign and responded by taking these important steps to not only remove plastic from their conventional products, but also to develop an eco-range!", said Ella. "I'm thrilled that they have taken these progressive steps and hope to see other manufacturers move forward in this way!"

Superdrug's Head of Own Brand, Quality and Technical, Sarah Jenkins, said: "At Superdrug, we are proud to champion sustainable initiatives and continue to make responsible choices. Ella's tireless campaign to help end period plastic is inspirational, and we have been working with her over the past year to help bring about this change at Superdrug."

According to the European Commission, sanitary products are the fifth most common plastic waste found on Europe's beaches – more commonly found on beaches than plastic bags, plastic straws and single-use coffee cups. It is estimated that over 200,000 tonnes of sanitary product material ends up in UK landfill every single year.

