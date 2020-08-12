Jennifer Aniston shows support for Chelsea Handler’s bikini body The Hollywood stars have been friends for years

Jennifer Aniston has given her friend, Chelsea Handler’s latest bikini selfie a big thumbs up, and one look at it and you can see why.

The Friends star was quick to hit the ‘like' button on the talk show host’s Instagram feed when a hilarious swimsuit-clad photo popped up.

Chelsea, 45, was sat on the sunny beach in a bikini but paired it with a face mask and motorcycle crash helmet. She then captioned the photo: "Safety first," referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer, 51, showed her support by liking Chelsea’s witty post, and the comedian’s four million followers seemed to love it too, commenting on how funny it was.

Chelsea has been using her social media pages to urge people to wear their masks, but she always mixes a little humour in with her posts.

She even worked out wearing sport’s leggings, a surgical mask across her face, and a barely-there, makeshift top made out of PPE gear too.

"Everybody needs to find a mask and put it on because I’d like to have fun again," she said, as she lunged across her garden with a set of weights on her shoulders. "People want their kids to go to school and we’re abusing our healthcare workers."

The pair struck up a friendship after Jennifer was a guest on Chelsea’s late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately.

Chelsea urged fans to wear a mask

They were so close they vacationed together, were regularly spotted arm in arm on the red carpet and Chelsea even got an invite to Jennifer’s 2015 wedding to Justin Theroux.

They were then rumoured to have fallen out after Jennifer divorced Justin. But Chelsea insists they’re definitely pals again now.

"We are! We are!" she insisted when asked on The Project whether they were buddies. "We're friends. Don't worry... I love Jen”.

