Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020: The brands donating - and how you can support

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In previous years we've seen amazing fundraising activity for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but Covid-19 has forced many brands to cancel or postpone planned activity. So with this in mind, it's now more important than ever to support the many brands supporting those who are battling breast cancer.

RELATED: This advent calendar donates to a different charity every day

What is Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked in countries across the world every October, helps to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease.

Where can I buy a pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

We're all familiar with the Pink Ribbon - a globally recognised symbol for breast cancer - it symbolises a fight for a cure and honours each and every one of us touched by the disease. There are plenty of badges and pins that you can buy online.

Elizabeth Hurley showing off her Pink Ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

What is Time To Unite?

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation was founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993 to fund the most promising breast cancer research worldwide. Its mission: prevention and a cure within our lifetime. There's a special event taking place on 21 October. 'Time To Unite' will be a virtual live self-check event, and Global Ambassador Elizabeth Hurley will be joining Dr Zoe Williams, Kris Hallenga, founder of breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel! and Leanne Pero, breast cancer survivor and founder of Black Women Rising, and Lauren Mahone, breast cancer survivor, founder of Girl vs Cancer and co-host of You, Me and the Big C.

When is Wear It Pink Day?

Mark 23 October in your diary to wear pink. Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink Day is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK. More information on Wearitpink.org.

How can I support breast cancer charities during Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

There are plenty of brands that are selling products to raise vital funds for breast cancer charities. We've selected some below...

Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is selling a pink Advanced Night Repair serum which comes with a collectable bracelet, honouring and supporting breast cancer awareness.

Advanced Night Repair with Pink Ribbon Bracelet, £82, Estée Lauder

Bobbi Brown

Introducing the limited-edition Powerful Pinks Luxe Matte Lip Color Duo in support of The Estee Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign. Featuring two Luxe Matte Lip Color shades: Boss Pink and Razzberry. This luxurious matte lipstick delivers full coverage, a comfortable, lightweight feel, and 12-hour high-impact colour. All the revenue from this launch will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Powerful Pinks Luxe Matte Lip Color Duo, £38, Bobbi Brown

Jo Malone London

In support of this year’s Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Jo Malone London will be donating £20 from the sale of every Peony & Blush Suede Cologne 100ml to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation throughout October 2020.

ghd

This year, ghd launched its limited-edition Take Control Now collection in partnership with Breast Cancer Now, with £10 from every sale going to the charity.

Elemis

For the 20th year running, Elemis is supporting Breast Cancer Now, helping to make possible vital breast cancer research and life-changing support. The Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, is priced att £115 with £10 of each purchase going to Breast Cancer Now.

Peloton

This bold and iconic pink-hued 'STRONGER' Peloton tank makes a meaningful statement. Your purchase makes an impact because if you purchase this by 31 October, Peloton will donate 20% of the purchase price, up to $25,000, from this product to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Stronger tank top, £45, Peloton

Missoma

This £39 limited edition tee is a collaboration with Missoma and breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel! Sales from each tee will go directly to support the charity's mission and Missoma has pledged to donate a minimum of £5,000. The "cupping hands" design features Missoma rings, and the tee is crafted from 100% organic cotton.

Boohoo

For Breast Cancer Awareness month 2020, it's time to show yourself and your lemons a little love. Boohoo has teamed up with the Know Your Lemons foundation on a dedicated collection to revolutionise and educate you on the 12 signs of breast cancer and how to check. One hundred percent of sales of all products will be donated to the global women-led charity to support their work in early detection around the world.

Sézane

Every year Sézane supports Pink October, through the launch of a special pink solidarity collection. This year 10% of global donations are donated to organisations which support breast cancer research and treatment.

Philip Kingsley

The Philip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Shampoo and Philip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Conditioner were created for women who are undergoing treatment for cancer that is gentle enough to use on their scalp. The products are fragrance, colour, paraben and SLS-free for extra gentle cleansing and are suitable for daily use. They’re also ideal for those who may be prone to redness and irritation. 50p from every 250ml bottle of Philip Kingsley No Scent, No Colour Shampoo and Conditioner go to Look Good Feel Better. These donations are taken throughout the year, not just for the month of October.

Flamingo Candle

Flamingo Candles' Boob Candle range features the iconic ‘boob’ image and 20% is donated to the Pink Ribbon Foundation for each one sold.

Valspar Paint

Valspar is partnering with the Pink Ribbon Foundation with two exclusive pink hues: ‘Pink Ribbon Care’ and ‘Pink Ribbon Support’ are both available in a range of interior, exterior and furniture paints through Valspar’s Paint mixing desks, exclusively at B&Q. For each can of these two pink paints sold, 5% will be donated to the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

Kimai

The Amie bracelet comes in a limited edition pink, with 50% of the profits going to CoppaFeel! The bracelet is £175 and is made with pink cord, 18k recycled solid gold & lab-grown diamonds (the brand's signature materials).

Amie for breast cancer awareness bracelet, £175, Kimai

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.