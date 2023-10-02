Dry menopausal skin? Try this best-selling skincare brand from Japan

The menopause can take a toll on our bodies, with increased dryness and dehydrated skin a common symptom caused by fluctuating oestrogen levels, making the skin more sensitive and prone to irritation. This, combined with the decline of collagen production experienced in our forties can also lead to an increase in fine lines and wrinkles.

Fortunately, Hada Labo’s premium range of hydrating skincare products is here to help. Packed with seven types of hyaluronic acid, it consists of products formulated to boost moisture and directly address the dryness that can occur in more mature skin.

As Japan’s number-one selling skincare range, Hada Labo is known for creating ingredient-led products to help women of all ages feel confident in their own skin. Whilst many regimes recommend multiple serums and lotions which can require a lot of time, space, and investment, Hada Labo’s premium range is made up of hero products that provide everything you need to replenish and soothe your skin on a daily basis. Plus, they’re all available at Amazon, so it’s never been easier to revamp your routine.

Hada Labo translates directly to “Skin Lab” in Japanese, and the brand certainly lives up to its name. Formulated through scientific research and proven formulas, Hada Labo combines innovative technology with traditional Japanese values of simplicity to create products that nourish and care for the skin, creating a healthy base for the rest of your beauty routine.

Hyaluronic acid has long been heralded as nature’s hydration hero thanks to its skin-plumping properties. A quarter teaspoon of hyaluronic acid holds about one and a half gallons of water*. As Hada Labo’s premium range contains seven different types of this powerhouse ingredient, you can rely on their products to help replenish your skin’s barrier throughout the menopause and enhance its moisture for a more plump and firm complexion.

So, let’s dig into the science. Each of the seven types of hyaluronic acids in the range holds a different molecular weight, which allows it to penetrate the skin on different levels. From Standard HA to Nano HA, Advanced HA, Large HA, Super HA, Bonding HA and Fermented HA, the ingredients work together to create a supercharged boost of hydration. In simple terms? Deeper moisture, resulting in more firmness and elasticity. Yes please!

The products slot seamlessly into your regime. After cleansing, gently apply the Lotion Intense 7x HA Super Deep Hydrator to dry skin. The product’s water-like consistency provides a foundation of moisture for a healthier skin barrier, acting as a base level of hydration for the active ingredients in your other skincare products to work their magic.

Once absorbed, apply the 7x HA Cream-in-Milk. The product’s milky and lightweight consistency promises to refresh the skin. Plus, as all Hada Labo products are fragrance-free and made without parabens, dyes or mineral oils, you don’t need to worry about irritating sensitive skin.

In the evening, try the Extreme Skin Regenerator Night Cream as the final step in your routine. This nourishing cream works overnight to preserve your skin’s moisture, ensuring it remains hydrated while you sleep, whilst working intensely to combat visible signs of ageing.

Shop the full Hada Labo Tokyo Premium range at Amazon.

*Hyaluronic Acid, Medically Reviewed by The Cleveland Clinic