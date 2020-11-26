Elizabeth Hurley's latest bikini photo leaves fans begging her to reveal her diet secrets The Royals actress launched her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005

Elizabeth Hurley went on a trip down memory lane this week after sharing a photo of herself on the beach in the days before the coronavirus pandemic.

What's more, The Royals actress looked incredible, dressed in a leopard print bikini as she posed on the sand.

Fans were quick to comment on Elizabeth's incredible figure, and many were wanting to know her diet secrets.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in her bikini

One wrote: "Please tell me what you eat and drink or don't? Fab figure," while another commented: "You are looking good, how do you maintain?" A third added: "You always look so good."

The swimwear model has previously opened up about her health and fitness secrets. To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational in a leopard print bikini

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

Elizabeth is currently working in Riga on her latest swimwear campaign

"When I’m at home in the country, I always try to eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm."

The actress founded her swimwear range in 2005

As for keeping fit, she's previously admitted she finds the gym "loathsome" but loves Pilates and yoga.

"I think it's important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise," she told E! News.

"I don't go to the gym, but I'm quite active. I don't really sit still. I don't lie around on the sofa."

Elizabeth's son Damian is following in her footsteps as a model

Elizabeth is one of the main models of her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she founded in 2005.

The star is currently in Riga shooting for her latest campaign, and has been sharing plenty of glamorous photos on social media over the past few weeks.

