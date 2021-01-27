5 best juice cleanses to try in 2021: From an immune-boosting detox to celebrity-favourite cleanse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle is said to start her day with a fruit-packed smoothie and celebrities who are juice cleanse advocates include Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and Kate Hudson, who are all said to swear by a juice cleanse to detox, reset and restart.

Thankfully, juice cleanses have had something of a makeover from the days of lemon juice and cayenne pepper or nothing but greens. You can try delicious soup cleanses, juice fasts with filling nut milks, and many more, and you don't even have to make the juices yourseld - you can order a juice cleanse online. Genius! Note: It's best to consult with your doctor before embarking on a juice fast.

Juices are packed with fruit and vegetables to help detox your body

Benefits of a juice cleanse

A juice cleanse is typically done to detox the body of toxins like sugar and alcohol, and can give your gut a rest so it works better. People swear by juice cleanses for everything from weight loss to clearer skin, more energy, a stronger immunity and better sleep.

It's also a way to flood your body with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals from a range of fruit and vegetables - great if you struggle to get your five-a-day.

How many days does a juice cleanse last?

A juice cleanse typically lasts from 1-7 days, depending on you. Newbies are recommended to try one for 1-2 days and the more experienced can juice cleanse for seven days.

What should you eat after a juice cleanse?

Before embarking on a juice cleanse (consult with your doctor first), you probably think you'll be craving pizza and chocolate post-cleanse, but a juice cleanse also effects your metabolism and people find they're less hungry afterwards. But when you do return to solids, keep it light - think steamed vegetables, whole foods like nuts and a little fruit.

Add a green smoothie to your daily diet too (experts suggest first thing in the morning) and try to swap caffeine with hot water and lemon.

Best juice cleanses

The best juice cleanse to boost immunity

Immunity soup cleanse, from £78, PRESS London

We all need an immunity boost right about now, and if you’re struggling to improve yours, PRESS London has created an immunity soup cleanse to nourish and strengthen yours.

We LOVE that it’s not just juices (theirs are cold-pressed juices); there’s also delicious warming soups and booster shots to mix things up. Choose from a two-day, three-day or five-day cleanse.

The best juice cleanse for beginners

The signature cleanse, from £65, Radiance

Fruit and vegetable juices as well as nut milks are included in Radiance’s signature juice cleanse, recommended for first-timers or those wanting to ease their way into a juice cleanse.

Choose from a one-day cleanse up to a five-day cleanse.

The best juice cleanse for a sugar detox

Sugar detox cleanse, from £205, Presscription

We know sugar is an addiction which is hard to break (hello, lockdown! Go easy on yourself!) but if you’re wanting to try and break yours, or at least ease up on the sugar, Presscription’s sugar detox cleanse is designed for those struggling with their sugar and carb cravings.

It’s said to “reset” your body’s natural hunger and keep blood sugar levels balanced. Choose from a three-day, five-day or seven-day cleanse.

The best green juice cleanse

All green juice cleanse, from £40, REHAB London

Recommended for those who’ve juice cleansed before, an all-green juice cleanse isn’t for the faint-hearted - but is said to help improve your skin and your sleep.

Start with this one-day all-green juice cleanse, which even includes some detox bath salts for you to reward yourself with after a hard-day of juicing.

The best juice cleanse to make at home

The Great Detox Miracle Cleanse for Men and Women, £9.98, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Philips juice with quick clean technology, £69.99, Amazon

Of course, if you want to DIY your juice cleanse, you'll need some basics - a juice cleanse book and a juicer!

