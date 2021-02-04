A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman in tears after sharing candid weight gain photos The A Place in the Sun star turned to emotional eating and drinking during lockdown

A Place In the Sun's Jasmine Harman was left emotional after sharing before-and-after photos of her weight gain on Instagram.

In a candid post, the TV star opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her mental and physical health, with the most recent lockdown causing her to turn to "emotional eating and drinking."

Wearing the same outfit in each snap and holding the waistband of her shorts, Jasmine explained: "Pre-lockdown Vs NOW! Do you ever watch television and wish you were as perfect as the people you see on TV? It happened to me today. I watched myself on TV and wondered if I could ever be as perfect as the 'me' on screen. It was a weird sensation."

She went on to reveal she is "struggling to keep my head above water" with homeschooling and being a mum to kids Albion and Joy.

"I barely find the time to brush my hair, never mind put on make up or do a workout. I have found this latest lockdown harder than ever and I’m sure I’m not alone. Home schooling is tough and as much as I love spending time with my kids, I really miss my job. I feel like my identity is dissolving, and I’ve been emotional eating and drinking.

"If you’d asked me a year ago whether I’d ever stop exercising or would I binge eat a whole tub of vegan ice cream I’d have thought you were crackers. I was so committed to the healthy new me, and had been for about 18 months. I had no desire to eat junk or overeat or drink alcohol every day and I loved my exercise classes at @davidlloydpurley so much! I remember saying 'this is forever!' & I really believed it!

Jasmine shared before-and-after photos of her figure on Instagram

"I felt so great that I just knew my resolve was unshakable. But it wasn’t. No-one expected a pandemic to rock the world as it has. Everything has changed. It’s easy to slip into a downward spiral of depressive thoughts & lethargy when the world seems to be falling apart. Mindset is everything. Logically I know it is. But it doesn’t make it any easier to snap out of it when you are feeling low," she said.

Jasmine encouraged any of her followers that feel the same way to reach out to someone and reassured them they were not alone. Her heartfelt post resonated with fans, with many praising Jasmine in the comments.

The TV star compared herself to her appearance on A Place in the Sun

"Well done Jasmine, you look incredible," one wrote, and a second remarked: "This is very honest of you Jasmine. You’re definitely not alone. You still look fantastic." A third added: "What a refreshing, open, heartfelt, sincere, honest, vulnerable and relatable post. We need more of this on our feeds!"

All the supportive messages left Jasmine in tears! She later added: "I’m just reading through some of these comments in tears! Thanks for all the support and I’m glad my post has helped some people feel less alone! Sending lots of love xxx."

