Exclusive: Fleur East talks postpartum exercise and adapting to motherhood

The stunning Fleur East has been super busy of late. Not only has she been busy launching her haircare brand, The Kurl Kitchen, but she also is the face of sportswear brand Dare 2b, and she has recently given birth to a gorgeous baby girl, Nova. Phew!

HELLO! sat down with the It Takes Two host, who told us all about life as a new mum.

Fleur on post-baby fitness

Exercise is so important to the 36-year-old, even more so since becoming a mother. She explains: "Before I was pregnant, I would work out a minimum of 3 days a week and would always do some form of high intensity exercise. During pregnancy, that slowed down and I incorporated a lot more stretching and yoga.

"Now, with a newborn, I take the time to workout when there's a window of opportunity, for example when Nova is having a nap, or when she plays on her playmat, I lay next to her and do my exercises alongside her. I fit something into everyday life, whether it's a walk or a dedicated workout, I always try to move."

Being in the public eye, many celebrity mums talk about feeling the pressure to look good and snap back into shape quickly. Fleur has such a refreshing take on the whole topic. "It's funny, because I thought after pregnancy, I would feel very self-conscious and worry a lot more about the way I looked. But, I've really embraced the changes my body is going through and haven't put any pressure on myself at all. I've always worked out to feel good first and foremost and as long as movement makes me feel good, that's the most important thing," she explains.

Fleur waited until her body was ready before she began working out again. "I did my first proper workout in the gym 10 weeks after giving birth. The first month was purely dedicated to healing and recovering after my home birth with Nova. Then I started with walks and stretching and then eased my way back into the gym with cycling and light weights."

Being aware of your body is so important, and the singer is treating it herself with kindness. "I've made sure I listen to my body and do what I feel comfortable doing without pushing too hard. I've also done my Mummy MOT classes since giving birth, which I recommend every woman to do! It's so important to get checked out properly and make sure you recover safely."

Fleur on her activewear range

Fittingly, Fleur has a fabulous new range with brand Dare 2b and loves her workout wear. "I love the 'Swift II' bra and the 'Move II' leggings are my personal favourite combination. I love the blue and orange combo and how vibrant the set looks. I feel really comfortable in the leggings too which is really important for me when doing any exercise."

Fleur is a big fan of the Dare2b leggings

Looking stylish and working out go hand-in-hand in Fleur's world. She muses: "It's very important! If I have a good workout set on and feel good in what I'm wearing, I instantly feel more motivated to workout. If I feel good in my workout clothes, I feel more empowered. The clothes are like my armour and make me feel strong and ready."

Fleur on her fashion heroes

Speaking of fashion, the stylish former I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestant is a high street girl at heart. "I like to shop in Zara, H&M and COS. I mix up high street with staple designer pieces that I've had for years and that's how I dress up an outfit."

© Getty Kate Middleton's wedding dress is a favourite of Fleur's

Here at HELLO! we are all about the royals, and the Sax songstress loves the Princess of Wale's style. "Kate always looks so chic! I love her outfits and to this day, I think her wedding dress is one of the most beautiful gowns I've ever seen. Stunning."

Fleur loves Eight Hour Cream by Elizabeth Arden

The Hits Radio star always looks gorgeous, and has some amazing beauty products in her bathroom cabinet. "My Elizabeth Arden 'Eight Hour Cream' is essential for my lips! And I'm loving the Caroline Hirons 'Skin Rocks Cream Cleanser' for my face. So hydrating and refreshing."