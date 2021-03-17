Motsi Mabuse looks stunning in unseen beach photo The Strictly Come Dancing star looks lovely!

Motsi Mabuse showed off her dancer's figure in a previously unseen photo on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly judge posted the lovely picture – and fans were quick to share their love.

In the snapshot, the mum-of-one wore a black and white bikini, mirrored sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

She lay on her stomach on the beach with her legs crossed behind her and the ocean just visible in the distance.

Motsi captioned the image: "Selfies I miss taking!!! We will get there! #sunshineonmymind." Her followers rushed to the comments section, where many posted heart emojis.

"You're the best," one wrote, while others commented: "Beautiful," and: "So adorable."

Motsi is known for always looking glam, but life isn't all sunshine for the star.

She recently opened up on Instagram about a heartbreaking moment of being rejected in the early stages of her career.

"A few years ago at [the] beginning of my career, I was invited to an event and decided to make it a sister's weekend with @otimabuse," she wrote.

Motsi went on: "While we were queuing for the red carpet we were asked for an interview with a colleague who refused to do the interview with me! I didn’t even ask why. It’s not the point, but the feeling of being rejected like that is what I remember!"

Motsi and her sister Oti are both best known for Strictly Come Dancing

Motsi continued: "Was I bitter?? For a minute or two yes! Was I hurt? Yes for sure. Who doesn't feel a part of their heartbreak at rejection."

The professional dancer then shared some words of encouragement, adding: "Everyone at some point in life has faced rejection and failure, it is part of the process to self-realization. Learn to accept rejections.

"If you live for people’s acceptance, you will die from their rejection. Trust me, the most powerful motivation is rejection. Some people are going to reject you simply because you shine too bright for them. That’s okay, keep shining!"

