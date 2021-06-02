Best cooling products for summer: From cooling bedding to refreshing facial sprays

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The long-awaited first heatwave of summer 2021 has finally arrived. Whether you love the hot weather or it's less than welcome, we've found all of the best products to keep you feeling refreshed and make it as comfortable as possible.

Read on for our edit of the best cooling products you can buy online now to survive the heatwave, from cooling bedding and pillows to cooling face sprays and skincare. You're welcome.

A mattress cooler

This remote-controlled mattress pad will cool your bed down using circulating water through silicone micro-tubes, transforming your sleep quality in the heat. Genius.

chiliPAD mattress sleep system, £549, Amazon

Linen bedding

Linen bedding is comfortable, breathable and known to keep you cool. Its naturally crumpled style also means its low maintenance and looks better with every wash.

Brisa Linen Duvet Cover + 2 Pillowcases, £109, MADE

A cooling pillow

Get that cold side of the pillow feeling 24/7 with the Simba Hybrid Pillow. It's designed to increase airflow and regulate your temperature.

Simba Hybrid Pillow, £99, Amazon

A neck fan

If you're looking for a portable fan but want to go hands-free, this is a game-changer. Lightweight and silent, it will cool you down when you're on the move and it sits around your neck like a fancy pair of headphones.

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, £32.98, Amazon

A cooling face spray

Mario Badescu's best-selling face spray isn't just refreshing, it also boosts moisture levels and soothes dry, dehydrated skin. Keep it in the fridge if you like it extra cold.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray, £8.89, Amazon

A cooling face roller

De-puff your skin and cool yourself down in one easy move with this beauty ice roller. Store it in your freezer and use it when you need some instant relief from the heat.

Project E Beauty Ice Roller, £15.95, Amazon

A cooling clay mask

Inspired by the 'cold plunge' step of a Scandinavian sauna experience, Ole Hendrickson's clay face mask gives your skin an icy blast and clears your pores. The ultimate multitasker.

Ole Henriksen Cold Plunge Pore Mask, £49.58, Amazon

A cooling water bottle

Hydration is key in a heatwave, and Corkcicle come out on top with their stylish stainless steel water bottles which keep your drinks ice cold for up to nine hours.

Corkcicle Canteen Water Bottle, £18.99, Amazon

A cooling stemless flute

They also have this amazing pink tumbler, because sometimes a cold glass of rosé or prosecco is exactly what you need after a long, hot day.

Corkcicle Stemless Champagne Flute, £20, Amazon

Cooling eye masks

These cooling and hydrating Elemis eye masks are a dream to put on in the morning during a heatwave. They work wonders if you have hayfever, too.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks x 6, £39.99, Amazon

A cooling leg spray

Our legs and feet are often neglected despite doing all of the hard work, so treat yourself to this refreshing Susanne Kaufmann spray with cooling menthol, to nourish and revitalize.

Susanne Kaufmann cooling leg spray, £27, Net-A-Porter

A cooling deodorant

Your deodorant may be doing its job, but is it cooling you down? This formula contains naturally cooling ingredients like peppermint, eucalyptus, and rosemary.

Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh, £18.99, Amazon

A cold brew coffee maker

Working from home? In the heat you'll probably want to swap your morning coffee for a cold brew. This kit gets amazing reviews for its ease of use and delicious taste.

Cafe du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker, £25.95, Amazon

An ice lolly mould

Sometimes an ice lolly is the only thing that will hit the spot and cool you down. These Zocu silicone lolly moulds are super easy to use and fit compactly into your freezer door.

Zoku Slow Pops, £12.90, Amazon

