Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen leaves fans speechless with picture of daughter sleeping Vivian was accompanied by the family's two dogs

Gisele Bundchen shared an adorable picture of her daughter Vivian sleeping with her two adorable pets, and fans couldn't have loved the photo more.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the supermodel posted the snap to her account, which is followed by an impressive 17 million people.

"I just can't with them! How I found my little girls in the morning!" she captioned the post. The picture showed the eight-year-old sound asleep in between the family's two dogs, Lua and Fluffy, who were also asleep.

Proud dad Tom Brady was quick to react, writing: "The cutest ever!!!!" Her fellow model friends, including Lily Aldridge, Elle Macpherson and Carolyn Murphy all shared red heart emojis.

"No comments," wrote a fan, whilst a second added: "What a beautiful thing."

Gisele and Tom share two children together, Vivian and 11-year-old Benjamin. The NFL star has another son, Jack, with his former partner Bridget Moynahan.

Tom and Gisele met before he had announced his split from Bridget, and speaking about their first encounter, the supermodel revealed it was love at first sight.

"I knew right way — the first time I saw him," she told Vanity Fair in 2009. "We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'"

Just two months after they met, Gisele and Tom's relationship was rocked with the news that Bridget was pregnant with their first child.

"It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, I'm dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens," the 40-year-old Brazilian native told CBS This Morning in 2015.

Gisele also made the surprising revelation that she considered leaving her then-boyfriend.

"So, then I felt like I didn't know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'"