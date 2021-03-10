Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha wows fans with grey hair

Nadia Sawalha has revealed what she'd look like with grey hair, and we love it!

Taking to Instagram back in November, the Loose Women star shared an edited picture of her famous brunette curls, transforming them from brown to a dark shade of grey.

"Honestly shoot me if you ever hear me considering having grey hair, short hair, blow dried straight hair or extensions!!! Every pic I look more odd than the last!

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha shows off her wacky dance moves in inspiring video

"The girls have started saying they want to have a big change to their hair again! It’s that lockdown itch! Exactly the same happened last lockdown?

Nadia looks fab with grey hair!

"If you were to have a major hair change what would it be? How you feeling about lockdown Tom?" Nadia wrote in her caption.

Nadia might not have been a fan of her hair that colour, but her fans loved it! "You look stunning," gushed one. "You're actually looking lovely!" added another, with a third writing: "I love the grey!" We second that!

Nadia also tried out blonde hair recently

It's not the first time recently that Nadia's hair has caused a stir on Instagram. Last month, the mother-of-two took to social media to reveal that she had transformed into her co-host Kaye Adams with the help of a chic blonde wig, and she looked so different!

Once again, her brunette curls were nowhere to be seen, and in their place was a short, bright blonde bob. Putting on a Scottish accent to impersonate Kay, the mother-of-two could be heard telling the camera: "All in all that was a great show today. Jane was great, Stacey was great. It was a pretty amazing show from the beginning to the end.

"I'm just going to get back to wee bonny Scotland now because of course it's Halloween tomorrow, and I don't know about you but when I was a kid I knew nothing about Halloween, but it's like, Halloween's taking over Christmas."

