Joe Sugg shares health update with fans following gym accident

Joe Sugg had a concerning health update for fans on Friday, as the YouTuber revealed that he had pulled a muscle in his neck after a gym session.

The star uploaded a picture of himself lying down, as he made a grimace following the injury.

"Pulled muscle in the neck… again," he wrote. "Anyone else had this in the gym? Heard a crunch/pop now I can't turn my head to the right."

Thankfully, Joe remained in high spirits as he then joked: "From now on if you call my name please make sure you're stood to my left so I can see who it is."

To aid his recovery, the star crafted a makeshift neck brace out of some silk scarfs and bundled himself up.

"Update. I've made a neck brace out of scarfs and I'm going to see an osteopath tomorrow," he explained.

We wish Joe a speedy recovery!

Joe picked up a nasty injury at the gym

His injury comes only weeks after he was able to reunite with girlfriend Dianne Buswell, after the Australian star went back to her motherland to visit her family.

The couple, who first met when Joe was partnered with Dianne on Strictly Come Dancing, had a romantic breakfast together as they headed out to a small café.

Dianne had a healthy yogurt, while Joe opted for some toasted browned bread and eggs. The dancer looked stunning in a white top, which featured a cherry on it, and a pair of blue shorts.

They also shared a loved-up selfie, as they posed in front of a beautiful floral-rimmed mirror with Joe standing behind his girlfriend.

Earlier this year, the couple made a huge step in their relationship as they moved in together, and they've been renovating ever since.

The star made a speedy hospital appointment

Last month, Dianne took to Instagram to show off their gorgeous guest room and it had been decorated with some bold colours.

The room featured bright yellow walls, watermelon print bedding and some incredible artwork, including a picture of Bugs Bunny.

The rest of the couple's home is similarly colourful. Another of Dianne and Joe's rooms is decorated with palm tree wallpaper, while a plush blue velvet chair sits in the dining room next to the window, topped with colour-clashing cushions.

Their kitchen, meanwhile, is designed with forest green cupboards, including one narrow glass-front section for glasses, and black and white high-shine backsplash panels.

