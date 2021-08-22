Sofia Vergara talks devastating health diagnosis in heartfelt speech

Sofia Vergara is renowned for her upbeat personality and positive outlook on life, but the star has faced a devastating health diagnosis.

The America's Got Talent star was one of the many celebrities who featured on the Stand Up to Cancer charity telethon on Saturday, and opened up about the moment she was told aged 28 that she had thyroid cancer.

"At 28 years old during a routine doctor's visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck," she said.

"They did a lot of tests and told me finally I had thyroid cancer. When you're young and you hear the word 'cancer', your mind goes to so many places but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated."

The Modern Family star continued: "I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I was fortunate to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and most importantly, my family."

She added: "I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in a time of crisis, we're better together."

Sofia has opened up about battling thyroid cancer in the past and told Longevity: "I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had to have my thyroid removed.

As a result, I have a hypothyroid condition and need to take medicine to treat it." In a previous interview with Health in 2011, Sofia revealed why she initially kept her cancer battle out of the spotlight.

"I didn't want publicity because of that," she said. "Having cancer is not fun. You don't want to deal with anything else while you're going through it."

On how she changed her lifestyle after her diagnosis, she said: "For a while, I got really crazy about what I was eating.

"But then you realise that you can't live like that. You go to restaurants, and you have to eat something. You have to live your life. And no one really knows exactly how people get cancer."

