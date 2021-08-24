Avril Lavigne's heartbreaking confession explains her disappearance from the spotlight The Canadian rockstar was bed-bound 'for two years'

Everyone remembers rocking out to Avril Lavigne's unforgettable hits in the 2000s. From Sk8r Boi to Girlfriend, the Canadian singer was coined an icon of the noughties pop-punk era – but where is the star now?

READ: Avril Lavigne's haunting new photos will leave you mesmerized

Fans may have noticed the now 36-year-old singer-songwriter took an extended break from the spotlight before making an epic comeback in 2019. These days, she has 2.3million followers on TikTok and is planning to drop her next record, but the reason behind her mysterious absence is heartbreaking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Avril Lavigne is a 'sk8r girl' in epic new skateboarding video

In an interview with Billboard, Avril opened up about her health crisis that left her with crippling complications for over two years. The punk legend was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2014, a tick-borne bacterial infection that can cause major complications in the body's organs, joints and nervous system.

RELATED: Lyme disease: All you need to know and how to avoid tick bites

Avril revealed she first started feeling unwell during her 2014 tour and saw multiple doctors for symptoms of pain and fatigue. When her health deteriorated, Avril claims she was in bed "for two years," and was left feeling "trapped" in her own body.

The Canadian star disappeared from the spotlight for over two years

"I had accepted that I was dying," Avril told Billboard. "And I felt in that moment like I was underwater and drowning, and I was trying to come up to gasp for air. And literally under my breath, I was like, 'God, help me keep my head above the water.'"

Avrils heartbreaking confession explains the inspiration behind the title track on her last album Head Above Water. "I've really had the time to be able to just be present, instead of being, like, a machine: studio, tour, studio, tour. This is the first break I’ve ever taken since I was 15," she admitted.

Avril has been teasing new music for months

Avril is not alone in her battle with Lyme Disease. Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid and Ben Stiller all suffer from the long-lasting effects of a toxic tick bite. Symptoms of Lyme Disease are endless, but notably can include arthritis, extreme fatigue, paralysis, confusion and muscle pain. Tragically, 10% of people with condition never make a full recovery.

Avril has been keeping her fans on the edge of their seats for ages now with the promise of new music. And while she's had some guest verses on songs over the last few months, she hasn't released material of her own in a while. We're so excited to see what the pop-punk legend has in store for her revival!

MORE: Justin Bieber speaks out about difficult health battles over the last few years