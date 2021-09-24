Sexual wellness advent calendars soar in sales after the pandemic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The pandemic brought about so many changes – but this was one new trend we didn’t predict. First, the various lockdowns brought about a surge in online dating, intimate toys and now sexual wellness advent calendars are a major thing for 2021!

Retailers catering for shoppers who want something a little more exciting than chocolate for the countdown to Christmas include Lovehoney and NastyGal… and even Boots is stocking them!

They’ve been flying off the virtual shelves and we’ve rounded up the best. Take a peek below.

NastyGal’s 2021 sexual wellness calendar

This spicy calendar will take you halfway to Christmas with 12 intimate toy surprises to open every day. It’s currently on sale with 40% off, so hurry to grab a bargain.

12 days of Sexmas advent calendar, was £219 / $369 now £131.40 $147.60, Nasty Gal

Love honey leads the way when it comes to sexual wellness advent calendars. The brand has launched four advent calendars the festive season. There’s a lingerie calendar – which is also available in plus size as well as Christmas countdowns for him or for her and a 24-day calendar for couples.

Lovehoney advent calendar for couples, £120 / $150, Lovehoney

Lovehoney advent calendar for him, £90 / $110, Lovehoney

Lovehoney advent calendar for women, £90 / $110, Lovehoney

Lovehoney lingerie advent calendar for women, £90 / $110, Lovehoney

Boots Sexual wellness advent calendars

If you're in the UK you can currently get the Lovehoney couple’s advent calendar for 20% less at Boots – but’s selling fast, so hurry and snap one up if you have your eye on this one

LoveHoney advent calendar for couples, £100, Boots

