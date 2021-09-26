Ruth Langsford shares fitness achievement as she pays tribute to her late dad The This Morning star's dad sadly died in 2012

Ruth Langsford remembered her dad in a moving message on Sunday, after she completed a fitness quest in his honour.

The This Morning co-host took part in a Memory Walk to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society, with her beloved dog Maggie in tow.

Ruth's father sadly died from Alzheimer’s and was cared for by her mother for the last 13 years of his life.

The star attended the event in Surrey, where she lives with her husband Eamonn Holmes.

The proud ambassador for the charity opened up about why it meant so much to her, saying: "I’m walking in loving memory of my dad, who I miss every day."

She went on: "I am lucky enough to have taken part in several Memory Walks, and they are always a wonderful way to celebrate and remember a loved one who had dementia."

"After a difficult year for everyone, but particularly for those living with dementia, there’s never been a better time to lace up your boots, and I’d encourage anyone who can to join in by signing up today."

Ruth walked in honour of her late father, Dennis

"Money raised will help Alzheimer’s Society reach and support more people through their vital services, like their support line, which have been a lifeline for thousands of people."

Another walk took place in Stratford on Sunday and was attended by Made in Chelsea and luxury clothing brand director Gareth Locke-Locke, whose mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 11 years ago when she was just 54 years old.

The star was joined by her loyal dog Maggie

He said: "My wonderful mum has been living with early-onset Alzheimer’s for more than a decade and it still breaks my heart every day…

"It’s incredibly touching to know that everyone here today has a connection to this terrible condition, and we’re doing all we can to raise as much money as possible for a future without dementia."

