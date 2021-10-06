Phillip Schofield comments on Carol Vorderman sending son to £11k/term school

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby welcomed Carol Vorderman and her son Cameron to discuss Cameron's learning difficulties on This Morning today.

Carol and Cameron, now 24, spoke out about his experience coping with dyslexia, ADD and ADHD, but explained that since joining Fairley House School, everything changed. Cameron was able to escape the "awful bullying" that he had endured at his primary school, while teachers were equipped to teach him in the way that he needed, and he has gone on to achieve a first class master's degree.

What Phillip Schofield pointed out, however, is that as a private institution, the school costs £11,000 per term, and isn't necessarily an option for other parents or families going through similar difficulties.

Speaking of how other schools had dismissed Carmon as "unteachable", Carol detailed her search for a school that Cameron could attend: "I couldn't find a school for him, but then someone told me there was this school called Fairleigh House that specialises in children with learning difficulties.

Carol with her two children, Cameron and Katie

"He had to do three days of tests in order to prove how bad he was. He got in and that was the massive difference."

Phillip replied: "The trouble is, it's £11,000 a term, that's only there for a tiny minority of children."

Carol responded: "I was brought up poor, so I understand that but now I really want to try and help to try and do something about that, maybe start a campaign, a public conversation about it."

Carol also spoke about a time she considered "giving up telly" in order to teach her son. "One thing I would say to parents going through this is it's a long road, breathe. This is a long road because you wake up as a parent and there is this little bundle of your heart and your world is unhappy and there is nothing you can do. There was nothing I could do – I couldn't give up telly and teach him, but not because I wouldn't give up telly, but because I didn't know how to teach him."

Now, Cameron has a master's degree in animation from Dundee University, and recently secured his first job.

