Carrie Ann Inaba shares brave health update ahead of DWTS premiere The TV star left The Talk to focus on her health earlier this year

Carrie Ann Inaba has had a difficult year and has been incredibly open about her health struggles, which led to her leaving The Talk to focus on her recovery.

In a new post ahead of the Dancing with the Stars premiere on Monday night, the TV star opened up about her journey to wellness, which included everything from "endless blood tests" to "reading books and learning about emotional pain".

She began: "Six months ago, I got a wake up call. My body has shut down. I couldn’t go into work. As a dancer, I’ve always pushed through my pain, no matter the cost. Well, it got expensive. And I could no longer afford to pay that price. I had to stop. I had to change course. And I did."

She detailed "intense work on my health", which included seven MRIs and physical and regular therapy, and opened up about the long journey in finding treatments to help with her Fibromyalgia, Lupus and Sjögren’s syndrome, and her spinal injuries.

Carrie also touched on "understanding my own depression and my own mental health" and the difficult decision to "step away from a job I loved" in order for her to take care of herself, all during the pandemic.

Thankfully, six months later after "building a new life", Carrie is now feeling well. She wrote: "I would not give up… and though I lost a few things along the way, I have my life back. And I'm beyond grateful."

Carrie Ann Inaba gave a brave new health update

Carrie's fans were quick to praise her for speaking out, with one writing: "I love this and I love you," while another wrote: "Your dedication to doing whatever it takes to truly honour your body and heal is exceptional."

A third added: "Wow, you are an inspiration! Thank you for sharing your journey! And it's great to know you are well and happy."

Carrie is returning to TV on Dancing with the Stars

The professional dancer has been using her profile to motivate others to feel good both physically and mentally, and often shares positive and uplifting quotes on Instagram.

Fans are looking forward to seeing her back on TV each week on Dancing with the Stars, where she will join fellow judges Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Len Goodman.

