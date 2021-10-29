Khloe Kardashian confirms she and daughter True have COVID-19 Sending our prayers to Khloe and her family!

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True have both been diagnosed with COVID-19 with the reality star battling the illness for a second time.

Khloe took to social media to share the news, telling fans that she was "sorry" for canceling several commitments.

"Hi guys I wanted to let you know, I tested positive for Covid. I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok," she tweeted.

"We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," she added, writing in another tweet: "Be safe everyone."

Khloe is vaccinated, and this is a breakthrough case.

The 39-year-old welcomed her daughter in 2019 with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She was diagnosed with the virus in early 2020 and later told Ellen DeGeneres on her show how "incredibly scary" she found the ordeal.

Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2021

Khloe suffered from symptoms including headaches, hot and cold flashes and a burning cough, but she said the worst part "by far" was not being able to see her daughter.

"I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave, and that was the hardest part," she recalled.

"I mean, I don't care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn't be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing."

"I remember I just wore a mask, I remember I wore gloves, just because of speculation all about COVID, but nobody really knew, and we were all like, 'There's no way I could have COVID,'" she added.

Khloe captured her days in isolation on her phone, with the footage to be broadcast in next week's Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

