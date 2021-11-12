Paul Walker's daughter Meadow 'blessed' after sharing health update with fans Meadow, 22, recently got married

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has revealed the news that she suffered a tumor two years ago.

Sharing that she is "blessed and grateful" to be two years passed the diagnosis, the star - who recently got married - took to Instagram to share a picture of her in hospital wearing a medical hair cover and fiducials (stickers placed on the head before an MRI that create a 3-D scan on the brain) on her forehead.

"Two years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful," she posted.

"Beyond blessed. LOVED," commented close friend Christy Turlington, with Meadow replying: "Love you."

"The sweetest in the world! So glad you are healthy and happy!" added a fan.

Meadow, 22, recently wed actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

Meadow shares an update on her health

The pair celebrated in the Dominican Republic in front of an intimate group of family and friends due to the pandemic, and she was walked down the aisle by Vin Diesel, her late father's best friend.

In a video shared on Instagram, Vin could be seen in a cream linen suit as Meadow held onto his arm.

Paul and Vin starred together in the Fast and Furious franchise, and Vin was named her godfather at her birth.

Vin walked the model down the aisle

Jordana Brewster who stars in the series was also on hand and was spotted helping Meadow with her custom Givenchy dress, as well as Vin's daughter Similce.

"The pandemic impacted our plans," 22-year-old model Meadow told Vogue.

"Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

She asked Matthew Williams to design the dress, and she wore the custom Givenchy Haute Couture dress to the ceremony on the beach. "I wanted something timeless, chic, and elegant," she added. "Matthew’s clear-cut and modern touch made it the perfect piece."

