Rylan Clark-Neal teases fans with physique update from post-break-up six pack challenge

Rylan Clark-Neal took to Instagram on Saturday to flex his growing muscles, showing fans the progress from the intense fitness challenge he's embarked on since splitting from husband Dan.

Strictly: It Takes Two presenter Rylan posted an up-close snap of his arm revealing bulging biceps. He penned: "4 weeks to go," presumably referring to the end of his fitness challenge.

WATCH: Rylan Clark-Neal has removed his wedding ring

The shot also showed off a small tattoo of his, which he commented on, writing: "I was 16 [laughing face]."

The star also shared a picture of his back in the middle of a workout – and he's looking very lean.

Rylan has been working out hard for these results

Rylan has been partaking in The Six Pack Revolution challenge with founder and trainer Scott Harrison and he's been sharing glimpses of his gruelling workout schedule with fans.

Back in October, Rylan impressed his followers by sharing his two-week progress. The post showed a before and after of his back, following just two weeks of training with Scott. Rylan captioned it: "2 weeks in @iamscottharrison."

The two week transformation was impressive enough

He sparked a huge response from his fans and many celebs, who were keen to applaud his efforts.

One wrote: "Good work," while another said: "Looking good Rylan," and a third added: "GO ON!" Others simply left the heart, flame or clapping emoji.

His fitness push coincides with the star making some major decisions following his split from husband Dan Neal, with him now dropping his hyphenated last name from his social media accounts.

Rylan confirmed the end of their marriage in June. He released a statement reading: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

