Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning after 'catching tummy bug' in last-minute change

This Morning was thrown into chaos on Tuesday morning as Holly Willoughby was forced to take sick leave after catching a "tummy bug". Roving presenter, Josie Gibson, stepped in at the last-minute and joined main host Phillip Schofield to host the show.

Phillip, 59, explained how Josie was on her way to Surrey for another part of the show. However, she was swiftly diverted back to the London studio to take on the hosting gig.

"An hour ago you were on your way to do our live shows in Surrey," he said as he turned towards Josie, who replied: "Yep, one minute of TV, over. Then I had a phone call."

Addressing Holly's absence, Phil added: "Holly is not here today because she's got a tummy bug - nothing more than that."

Light-heartedly, Josie added: "I couldn't believe it. I thought they'd got the wrong number, Phil. Honestly, I said 'You've phoned Josie', but how surreal. I've grown up watching the show and now I'm sat alongside you... I've been thrown in at the deep end but I've got the best armbands on the planet."

Josie Gibson stepped in at the last-minute

This Morning's official Twitter account then posted: "Feel better soon @hollywills! And best of luck for your first time hosting, @Josiestweet."

Viewers were quick to respond, with one saying: "Get well soon Holly. Welcome Josie. You are a breath of fresh air. Xxx." Another remarked: "Today is going to be fun, with Jovial Josie at the helm for the first time. Get well soon Holly."

A third post read: "I am living for this today! @Josiestweet you are amazing #star." Another added: " @Josiestweet is never shy of a challenge, and has proved that! Doing a great job Josie, what a star, you deserve it."

