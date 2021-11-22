Rylan Clark-Neal reveals struggles following painful teeth procedure The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two star recently had his veneers removed

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed his new teeth after having his veneers removed, but apparently the process hasn't been smooth-sailing. The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two star took to Instagram Stories to share that his face has been particularly swollen, before going on to unveil his new look.

Rylan revealed that he had decided to lose his veneers in a tweet he posted earlier this week. "After eight years," he wrote. "It hurts, so much, but sometimes you just have to let go. I've taken the decision to say goodbye… to my teeth. New smile imminent."

His recent Instagram Stories mark the first time that he has shown off said "new smile".

Rylan hasn't explained why his mouth is so swollen, but in 2017, he told the Notebook: "I got my veneers finished the day before I started hosting Big Brother's Bit On The Side, my first presenting job. My mouth was swollen from the anaesthetic, they were brilliant-white, brand new."

Rylan has been struggling with swelling after having his veneers removed

It's likely that the swelling he is currently experiencing is also from anaesthetic used to remove his veneers.

According to the NHS, "after any operation in the mouth, a certain amount of soreness and swelling is inevitable. Your wound is likely to be painful when the anaesthetic works off."

After 8 years. It hurts, so much, but sometimes you just have to let go. I’ve taken the decision to say goodbye… to my teeth 😂 new smile imminent 😁 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) November 15, 2021

It adds: "You will probably experience some tenderness and swelling for a few days and this is likely to be accompanied by some bruising around the face and neck. This may take two to three days to develop and a week or more to subside."

Back in 2016, Rylan described his teeth as "the biggest mistake" of his life but joked, "To be fair, they've earned me a lot of money."

