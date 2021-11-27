Sharon Stone shares update on mother's health just days after acute stroke The Basic Instinct star received support from fans

Sharon Stone was inundated with support and prayers after she shared an update on her mother's health, just days after she suffered an acute stroke.

SEE: Sharon Stone's diet and exercise secrets revealed after life-threatening brain haemorrhage

The actress took to Instagram on Friday where she revealed her mother, Dorothy Marie, is "hanging in there". Later she shared a positive update, revealing that the 88-year-old is doing "writing therapy" alongside a photo of a piece of paper that showcased Dorothy's penmanship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone shares her beloved mum's reaction to her book dedication - and it's adorable

Sharon wrote: "My mother is doing her writing therapy; this is how I know she will make it too [thanks] for your prayers."

Fans rushed to send their well wishes and encouraging words to Sharon, with one responding to the post: "Prayers, smiles, and infinite love dear Sharon."

MORE: Sharon Stone is a work of art in her latest swimsuit photo

READ: Sharon Stone mourns tragic loss of baby nephew River

A second said: "Wishing you and your mother only the best." A third added: "That is Super Awesome! You and your mother are resilient. Prayers and much love."

On Wednesday, Sharon took to Instagram to share the sad news, with a photo of Dorothy and the caption: "Say a prayer for Dorothy Marie Stone, my mom, who has suffered another acute stroke tonight. Thx."

Sharon's mother is learning to write again

Sharon, her mother, and grandmother have all suffered strokes in the past, and Sharon is now an advocate for brain ageing diseases that disproportionately affect women.

In an interview with Variety in 2019, she spoke about her personal experience with the issue. "This is why I do it, my mother had a stroke," she began. "My grandmother had a stroke. I had a massive stroke – and a nine-day brain bleed."

Sharon revealed Dorothy has suffered 'another acute stroke'

She went on to share that following her own stroke, she struggled with both her personal and professional life, including keeping custody of her son.

"People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," she said. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover — it took me about seven years."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.